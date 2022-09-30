 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain and wind. Low 54F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

