Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain and wind. Low 54F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east.