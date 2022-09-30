Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain and wind. Low 54F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a war…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The foreca…