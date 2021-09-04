 Skip to main content
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

