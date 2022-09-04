Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
