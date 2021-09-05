 Skip to main content
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

