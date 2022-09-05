 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

