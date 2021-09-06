This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
This evening in Lynchburg: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. It looks to …