Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Overcast with showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.