Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

