Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
