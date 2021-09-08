For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
