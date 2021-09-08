 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

