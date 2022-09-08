Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.