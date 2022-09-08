For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. H…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. You may wa…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall arou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…