Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

