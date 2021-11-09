Weekend Planner cover
Related to this story
Most Popular
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
A former attorney who practiced around Lynchburg — briefly as a criminal prosecutor — was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands from two elderly women she was working for.
Write-in votes abound, leaving race for Bedford County School Board District 2 seat too close to call
With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.
More than 70 BWX Technologies employees and their supporters gathered Wednesday outside the company’s downtown Lynchburg headquarters, many he…
- Updated
Liberty was one of four schools to receive an invitation Wednesday from Conference USA. The other schools are New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State.
Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends …
A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence and …
The trophy made its way through the arms of Liberty Christian players until it was finally seized by Gideon Davidson.
Bedford woman with gun fatally shot by officers
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.