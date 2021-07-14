Weekend Planner cover
The owners of Lynchburg's La Carreta restaurants will open a new eatery at River Ridge mall in spring 2022.
A former Lynchburg-area estate planning attorney and prosecutor pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to fraudulently wiring money from her elderly clients.
The body of a Chappaqua, New York man was recovered on the Primland Resort property in Meadows of Dan shortly before sunset on Monday.
The mood inside the small church was buoyant, and the institution of its new rector Thursday seemed to pull a synchronous sigh of a relief fro…
A Lynchburg woman died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Campbell County, police said.
A pedestrian in Lynchburg died after being hit Thursday morning by an SUV, police said.
A man was hospitalized after being shot overnight in Lynchburg, police said.
A lawsuit filed against Centra Health by an oncologist who’s accused the provider of banning him in retaliation for raising concerns about imp…
Critical race theory is not being taught in Bedford County Public Schools, division officials said Thursday.
About 150 people gathered Saturday in Peaks View Park — decked out in American flag and MAGA apparel, waving Trump and Gadsden flags — for a k…