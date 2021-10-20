Weekend Planner cover
A beloved local restaurant open for half a century is closing its doors after Saturday night.
- Updated
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
- Updated
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.
- Updated
MONROE, La. — Malik Willis and a renewed defensive effort helped a stunned Liberty overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter.
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
Woody Watts bills himself as a skeptic, but the lifelong kind — someone who has been looking for signs forever.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
Lynchburg police on Friday released the name of a man arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Chambers Street.