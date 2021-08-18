Weekend Planner cover
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
Centra Health will be requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the provider announced Monday.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.
The king of rock and roll is getting a festival in Lynchburg this fall, offering a chance to enjoy and celebrate Elvis Presley in the Central Virginia region.
The topic of whether to remove a Confederate monument from the Nelson County courthouse grounds has drawn heavy discussion and differing viewpoints.
With her strength waning and every breath a struggle, the 30-year-old held her baby daughter long enough for two photos to be snapped.