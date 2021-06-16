Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

‘Luca’ (2021)

Dive in for some fun with “Luca,” premiering on Disney+ this Friday. Set in the Italian Riviera, this computer-animated flick from Pixar Animation follows friendly sea monster Luca (Jacob Tremblay, “Room,” 2015) as he and his friend, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer, “It” 2017), leave the ocean to go explore the human world. While there, they end up on a series of adventures, get used to the novelty of having legs and strike up a friendship with Giulia (Emma Berman, “Go! Go! Corey Carson”), a girl from the human world. This heartwarming film packs in all the family fun that can be expected from a Pixar film, telling a classic fish-out-of-water story (literally) in a fun new way. Written by Jesse Andrews (“Every Day,” 2018) and Mike Jones (“Soul,” 2020), “Luca” is directed by Enrico Cararosa (“La Luna,” 2011), who has worked on Pixar films across a wide variety of departments during his career. The film also features the voices of comedy greats Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) and Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”), as well as Giacomo Gianiotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Deyvi Stib Rodriguez (“Good Boys,” 2019), Marco Barricelli (“The Book of Daniel,” 2006) and Saverio Raimondo (“Dov’è Mario?”).