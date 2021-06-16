Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

‘Luca’ (2021)
Dive in for some fun with “Luca,” premiering on Disney+ this Friday. Set in the Italian Riviera, this computer-animated flick from Pixar Animation follows friendly sea monster Luca (Jacob Tremblay, “Room,” 2015) as he and his friend, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer, “It” 2017), leave the ocean to go explore the human world. While there, they end up on a series of adventures, get used to the novelty of having legs and strike up a friendship with Giulia (Emma Berman, “Go! Go! Corey Carson”), a girl from the human world. This heartwarming film packs in all the family fun that can be expected from a Pixar film, telling a classic fish-out-of-water story (literally) in a fun new way. Written by Jesse Andrews (“Every Day,” 2018) and Mike Jones (“Soul,” 2020), “Luca” is directed by Enrico Cararosa (“La Luna,” 2011), who has worked on Pixar films across a wide variety of departments during his career. The film also features the voices of comedy greats Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) and Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”), as well as Giacomo Gianiotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Deyvi Stib Rodriguez (“Good Boys,” 2019), Marco Barricelli (“The Book of Daniel,” 2006) and Saverio Raimondo (“Dov’è Mario?”).
‘Dino Ranch’ — Season 1
Giddy up, partners, because the hit preschool show “Dino Ranch” is stomping its way onto Disney+ on Friday. The series follows the Cassidy family as cowboys Jon (Tyler James Nathan, “Max and Ruby”) and Min (Ava Ro, “Big Top Academy”) travel to lands where modern-day dinosaurs roam and go on mischievous, action-packed adventures in this hit animated series. Ranked the No. 1 cable show for kids in the U.S. (per Boat Rocker Media), families can now enjoy all the fun and excitement that this series brings in one place on Disney+. Created by Matthew Fernandes (“Kingdom Force”) and Boat Rocker Media, who has given families shows such as “The Next Step,” “Love Monster” and “Kingdom Force,” the series was written by Rodey Gozum (“Miss Persona”), Naomi Jardine (“Zerby Derby”) and Tom Berger (“PAW Patrol”). Also lending their voices to the series are Scott Gorman (“Kody Kapow”) as Bo, Jonah Wineberg (“Bakugan: Battle Planet”) as Ike Tinhorn, and Joshua Graham (“Go, Dog, Go”) as Blitz.
‘Heartland Docs, DVM’ — Season 3
Get cozy — the hit veterinary show, “Heartland Docs, DVM,” is returning to Disney+ on Friday for a third season. The unscripted reality series follows veterinary doctors Erin and Ben Schroeder as they take care of critters big and small at their practice in picturesque rural Nebraska. Filled with all kinds of creatures furry, feathery and scaly, this Nat Geo Wild show showcases the Schroeder’s lives as they work at their practice and wrangle their two teenage boys. From dogs with over-shedding problems, llamas in love and orphaned raccoons, to horses with casts, a baby bald eagle blown out of its nest and more, this fun and informative series takes viewers into the often filthy but fulfilling world of veterinary medicine.
‘Just Roll With It’ — Season 2
What do you get when you cross improvisational comedy with a classic family sitcom? The family hit “Just Roll With It,” which returns to Disney+ on Friday for a second season. This very unique series follows the blended Bennett-Blatt family, with fun-loving parents Rachel (Suzie Barrett, “Kirby Buckets”) and Byron (Tobie Windham, “Walk the Prank”), and their two preteen children, Blair (Kaylin Hayman, “One Day at a Time”) and Owen (Ramon Reed, “Disney Quizney (TV)”). The (pre-pandemic) live studio audience gets to vote on which direction the story will take, all while the cast is backstage with no idea what’s coming. Once the scene gets going, all they can do is “roll with it.” Brought about by creators Trevor Moore (“The Whitest Kids U’Know”) and Adam Small (“MADtv”), this quirky improv sitcom also stars J.C. Currais (“Lethal Weapon”), Lela Brown (“America’s Got Talent”), Michael Lanahan (“Ford v Ferrari,” 2019) and Candace Kozak (“Madagascar: A Little Wild”).