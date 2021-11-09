Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

Title: Disney 211114-211120
Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
Pix Info: Gonzo in "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa"
Pix2 Info: Daisy and Minnie from "Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals!"
Pix3 Info: Hand drawing of Buzz Lightyear from "A Pixar Story"
By Dana Simpson
TV Media
"A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa" (2008)
As many humans hit the shopping malls to buy presents for their loved ones and gear up for the holidays, some not-so-human creatures are thinking ahead to their own gifts. Available to stream on Disney+ as of Friday, Nov. 19, the Muppets prepare for Christmas in "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa." Not to be confused with the much earlier (and much more popular) "The Muppets Christmas Carol" (1992), this 2008 film sees everyone's favorite furry, anthropomorphized puppets return for another quirky and fun-filled adventure in the snow. The film follows the Jim Henson ("Fraggle Rock") crew after Gonzo (voiced by Dave Goelz, "Labyrinth," 1986) accidentally diverts three letters headed for the North Pole. Admitting his mistake, Gonzo suggests his friends take the initiative to personally deliver their letters to the big, jolly man himself. A made-for-TV special that originally aired in 2008 on NBC, "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa" guest stars Madison Pettis ("The Game Plan," 2007), Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Nathan Lane ("The Producers," 2005), Uma Thurman ("Kill Bill: Vol. 1," 2003), Whoopi Goldberg ("Sister Act," 1992), Paul Williams ("Baby Driver," 2017) and Steve Schirripa and Tony Sirico (both of "The Sopranos"), among others. Meanwhile, returning Muppets include Kermit the Frog, Rizzo the Rat, Statler and Beaker (voiced by Steve Whitmire, "Bert and Ernie's Great Adventures"), Pepe the Prawn, Swedish Chef, Rowlf, Dr. Teeth, Bobo the Bear and Husband Pigeon (Bill Baretta, "Kim Possible"), Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Animal and Sam the Eagle (Eric Jacobson, "Sesame Street") and so many more. Also, look for a special appearance from Santa (Richard Griffiths, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 2001), and one from then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (who had cameos in other shows including "30 Rock," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Law & Order" and the 2011 film "New Year's Eve").
"Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals!" - Season 1
Disney's best-dressed mouse is back on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and this time, she has her own show. Minnie Mouse (voiced by Russi Taylor, "The Simpsons Movie," 2007) returns to the small screen with her friends for Season 1 of "Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals!," airing on Disney+. A revival of the original 2011-2016 series "Minnie's Bow Toons," the "Party Palace Pals!" installments sees Minnie and her best friend, Daisy Duck (voiced by "Animaniacs'" Tress MacNeille), take on the challenging task of running a business together. Called the Polka Dot Party Palace, the venture is a place for the pair of besties to showcase their creativity and style while planning parties for the town's locals. Throughout the series — which first aired on the Disney Junior YouTube channel in April of this year — Minnie and Daisy navigate everything from how to get a couch into their new apartment and how to put together a new vanity to impromptu surprise parties, disaster prevention and a puppy balloon party. Made in the style of the computer-animated "Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures," this series features all the familiar voices from the original "Bow-Toons" series.
"The Pixar Story" (2007)
Fans of animation and CGI are getting a new documentary coming their way when "The Pixar Story" lands on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 19. A documentary created by Leslie Iwerks ("Recycled Life," 2006), granddaughter of famous Disney animator and Mickey Mouse designer Ub Iwerks ("Lady and the Tramp," 1955), "The Pixar Story" takes audiences behind the scenes of the company to illustrate (pun not intended, but gladly left in) all the work that goes into one of their trademark animated films. Through interviews with company executives and contributors — including profiles on "Toy Story" (2005) director John Lasseter, late American business mogul Steve Jobs and Pixar co-founder/former Disney president Ed Catmull — this feature-length film chronicles the rise of Pixar alongside the decline of 2-D animation. Fun and informative for the whole family, the documentary is narrated by Stacey Keach ("Man With a Plan").