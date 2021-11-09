Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

As many humans hit the shopping malls to buy presents for their loved ones and gear up for the holidays, some not-so-human creatures are thinking ahead to their own gifts. Available to stream on Disney+ as of Friday, Nov. 19, the Muppets prepare for Christmas in "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa." Not to be confused with the much earlier (and much more popular) "The Muppets Christmas Carol" (1992), this 2008 film sees everyone's favorite furry, anthropomorphized puppets return for another quirky and fun-filled adventure in the snow. The film follows the Jim Henson ("Fraggle Rock") crew after Gonzo (voiced by Dave Goelz, "Labyrinth," 1986) accidentally diverts three letters headed for the North Pole. Admitting his mistake, Gonzo suggests his friends take the initiative to personally deliver their letters to the big, jolly man himself. A made-for-TV special that originally aired in 2008 on NBC, "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa" guest stars Madison Pettis ("The Game Plan," 2007), Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Nathan Lane ("The Producers," 2005), Uma Thurman ("Kill Bill: Vol. 1," 2003), Whoopi Goldberg ("Sister Act," 1992), Paul Williams ("Baby Driver," 2017) and Steve Schirripa and Tony Sirico (both of "The Sopranos"), among others. Meanwhile, returning Muppets include Kermit the Frog, Rizzo the Rat, Statler and Beaker (voiced by Steve Whitmire, "Bert and Ernie's Great Adventures"), Pepe the Prawn, Swedish Chef, Rowlf, Dr. Teeth, Bobo the Bear and Husband Pigeon (Bill Baretta, "Kim Possible"), Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Animal and Sam the Eagle (Eric Jacobson, "Sesame Street") and so many more. Also, look for a special appearance from Santa (Richard Griffiths, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 2001), and one from then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (who had cameos in other shows including "30 Rock," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Law & Order" and the 2011 film "New Year's Eve").