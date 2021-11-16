Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

"Get back" into The Beatles experience with the new three-part documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," premiering Part 1 on Thursday, Nov. 25, on Disney+. Originally set up to be a feature-length documentary film, the project grew to accommodate all the usable footage and tell The Beatles' story the way it was meant to be told. With each part coming in at around two hours in length, fans of the Fab Four can indulge in an exciting deep dive into the band. The film footage was originally captured for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's ("Tinsel's Town") 1970 documentary of the same name, and the miniseries follows John, Paul, George and Ringo during the making of their 1970 album "Let It Be." Although it covers tougher subjects that the original documentary skipped over — George Harrison's brief departure from the band, for example — the series challenges old assumptions about the band's attitudes towards each other and shows a more upbeat production process. Getting an intimate look at the creative development of their hit songs, the creation of the "Let It Be" album and everything in between, "Get Back" is a production every fan of the supergroup will want to see. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," 2001), the series is also produced by band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, George Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison ("George Harrison: Living in the Material world," 2011), and John Lennon's widow, artist Yoko Ono ("Imagine," 1972). Part 2 releases the following day, on Friday, Nov. 26, and Part 3 on Saturday, Nov. 27.