Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

Title: Disney 211121-211127
Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021
Pix Info: Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner star in "Hawkeye"
Pix Credit: Disney+
Pix2 Info: The Beatles on a rooftop as seen in "The Beatles: Get Back"
Pix2 Credit: Disney+
Pix3 Info: Goofy, Donald, Mickey and Minnie from "Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special"
Pix3 Credit: moviestillsdb.com
"Hawkeye"
Don't miss the latest dive into another super-story when "Hawkeye" debuts Wednesday, Nov. 24, on Disney+. Taking place after the events of "Avengers: End Game" (2019), "Hawkeye" is the fifth new television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on the Marvel source comics, the series stars Jeremy Renner ("The Hurt Locker," 2008) reprising his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, an expert archer and marksman who doesn't technically have any superhuman powers, but who has turned his body into a versatile, deadly weapon. While Barton may have retired as Hawkeye and the worst villain of all may be gone, the Avengers are still fighting crime, this time with a younger group of heroes. Young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld, "True Grit," 2010) has taken on the role of Hawkeye with the Avengers, and the two are soon forced to work together to take down enemies from Barton's past. The series explores more of Barton's time as his alter ego, Ronin (as seen in "Endgame"), while the unlikely duo take on their enemies, hoping to make it home in time for Christmas. Created by Jonathan Igla ("Mad Men"), the series is directed by Rhys Thomas ("Saturday Night Live") and duo Bert and Bertie ("Troop Zero," 2019). "Hawkeye" also stars Florence Pugh ("Little Women," 2019), Vera Farmiga ("The Many Saints of Newark," 2021), Zahn McClarnon ("Longmire"), Brian d'Arcy James ("Spotlight," 2015) and Tony Dalton ("Better Call Saul").
"The Beatles: Get Back"
"Get back" into The Beatles experience with the new three-part documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," premiering Part 1 on Thursday, Nov. 25, on Disney+. Originally set up to be a feature-length documentary film, the project grew to accommodate all the usable footage and tell The Beatles' story the way it was meant to be told. With each part coming in at around two hours in length, fans of the Fab Four can indulge in an exciting deep dive into the band. The film footage was originally captured for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's ("Tinsel's Town") 1970 documentary of the same name, and the miniseries follows John, Paul, George and Ringo during the making of their 1970 album "Let It Be." Although it covers tougher subjects that the original documentary skipped over — George Harrison's brief departure from the band, for example — the series challenges old assumptions about the band's attitudes towards each other and shows a more upbeat production process. Getting an intimate look at the creative development of their hit songs, the creation of the "Let It Be" album and everything in between, "Get Back" is a production every fan of the supergroup will want to see. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," 2001), the series is also produced by band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, George Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison ("George Harrison: Living in the Material world," 2011), and John Lennon's widow, artist Yoko Ono ("Imagine," 1972). Part 2 releases the following day, on Friday, Nov. 26, and Part 3 on Saturday, Nov. 27.
"Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special" (2016)
Fly right into the holiday spirit with "Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special," streaming on Disney+ beginning Friday, Nov. 26. Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo, "DuckTales"), after years of flying south for the winter, is tired of never getting to spend the holidays with his friends and missing out on all that Christmas has to offer. Determined to make up for lost time and have the ultimate Christmas experience, Donald refuses to fly south with Daisy (Tress MacNeille, "The Simpsons") and his other feathered friends. It's all fun, games and holiday cheer until the cold starts to get to him. So, when Donald starts to get sick, it's up to Mickey (Chris Diamantopoulos, "The Three Stooges," 2012) and his friends to get the duck down south before he gets hypothermia. This holiday special is directed and written by Alonso Ramirez Ramos ("Steven Universe") and Paul Rudish ("Mickey Mouse"), with a story by Darrick Bachman ("The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse"). Bill Farmer ("A Goofy Movie," 1995), Russi Taylor ("Who Framed Roger Rabbit," 1988), Corey Burton ("Hercules," 1997), John Kassir ("Pete's Dragon," 2016) and Kevin Michael Richardson ("Lilo & Stitch," 2002) voice star alongside Rudish.