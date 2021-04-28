Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

“DuckTales” Season 3
Prepare yourself to “quack up” laughing with the whole family when Season 3 of “DuckTales” reaches Disney+ on Friday. Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant, “Dr. Who”) is back with his grandnephews, Huey (Danny Pudi, “Community”), Dewey (Ben Schwartz, “Parks and Recreation”) and Louie (Bobby Moynihan, “Saturday Night Live”), to seek out various treasures and stop a smattering of villains from stealing his own private fortune. With McDuck’s own nephew, Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” 1988), helping out along the way, these cartoon fowl run amuck with friends Webby Vanderquack (Kate Minucci, “Steven Universe”), Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett, “Sing,” 2016) and Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye, “Castle”) while trying to accomplish all sorts of quirky missions. This reboot of the DuckTales franchise, created by Francisco Angones (“Wander Over Yonder”) and Matt Youngberg (“Teen Titans”), boasts an impressive 69 20-minute episodes over its three seasons, with 22 of them in Season 3.
“Oklahoma!” (1955)
Alright, musical fans. Brace yourselves for the “wind [to come] sweeping down the plains” on Friday, April 30. That’s right, “Oklahoma!” is joining the Disney+ lineup! This classic film from musical duo Rogers and Hammerstein (“The Sound of Music,” 1965) follows a farm girl, Laurey Williams (Shirley Jones, “The Music Man,” 1962), as she is romantically pursued by two very different men — brave cowboy Curly McLain (Gordon MacCrae, “Carousel,” 1956) and the violent-tempered Jud Fry (Rod Steiger, “On the Waterfront,” 1954). Similarly, Laurey’s friend, Ado Annie Carnes (Gloria Grahame, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 1946), has caught the interest of cowboy Will Parker (Gene Nelson, “Tea for Two,” 1950), who also has a bit of competition vying for her affection. Amid a backdrop of farm animals, crops and beautiful turn-of-the-century American landscapes with golden sunsets, “Oklahoma!” was directed by “From Here to Eternity’s” (1953) Fred Zinnemann.
“Good Trouble”
Anyone who has even been a teenager (or looked after one) knows that there are two kinds of trouble: the bad kind and the good kind. Find out all about the latter variety with the first two seasons of “Good Trouble,” available to stream now on Disney+. A spinoff series of the hit family TV show “The Fosters,” “Good Trouble” follows Callie (Maia Mitchell, “Never Goin’ Back,” 2018) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) as they head out west to Los Angeles and begin a new stage of their lives. While Mariana is working hard to prove herself and hone her talents in the male-dominated world of high-tech, Callie is completely overwhelmed by the legal system’s process and its flaws as she takes on a job as a clerk for a federal judge. While the two girls enjoy their new lives together — complete with careers, new romances, a smattering of neighbors to associate with and a whole new set of hurdles to jump — Callie and Mariana are still dealing with the constant struggle of missing their friends and family while trying to adapt to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige (both producers of “The Fosters”) and Joanna Johnson (“Hope & Faith”), “Good Trouble” also stars Zuri Adele (“Under the Dome”), Sherry Cola (“Claws”), Tommy Martinez (“Riverdale”) and Emma Hunton (“Happy Endings,” 2005) in recurring roles. With a total of 31 episodes already on the streamer, it is important to note that the series began airing Season 3 on its home network, Freeform, in February of this year (though there is no word yet on when Season 3 will land on Disney+).