Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

“Good Trouble”

Anyone who has even been a teenager (or looked after one) knows that there are two kinds of trouble: the bad kind and the good kind. Find out all about the latter variety with the first two seasons of “Good Trouble,” available to stream now on Disney+. A spinoff series of the hit family TV show “The Fosters,” “Good Trouble” follows Callie (Maia Mitchell, “Never Goin’ Back,” 2018) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) as they head out west to Los Angeles and begin a new stage of their lives. While Mariana is working hard to prove herself and hone her talents in the male-dominated world of high-tech, Callie is completely overwhelmed by the legal system’s process and its flaws as she takes on a job as a clerk for a federal judge. While the two girls enjoy their new lives together — complete with careers, new romances, a smattering of neighbors to associate with and a whole new set of hurdles to jump — Callie and Mariana are still dealing with the constant struggle of missing their friends and family while trying to adapt to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige (both producers of “The Fosters”) and Joanna Johnson (“Hope & Faith”), “Good Trouble” also stars Zuri Adele (“Under the Dome”), Sherry Cola (“Claws”), Tommy Martinez (“Riverdale”) and Emma Hunton (“Happy Endings,” 2005) in recurring roles. With a total of 31 episodes already on the streamer, it is important to note that the series began airing Season 3 on its home network, Freeform, in February of this year (though there is no word yet on when Season 3 will land on Disney+).