Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

Get ready to roll over laughing with "Turner & Hooch," premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 21. This brand new TV series is a reboot of the classic 1989 buddy-cop comedy film of the same name, which starred Tom Hanks ("Cast Away," 2000) and his canine sidekick, played by Beasely the Dogue de Bordeaux, in the titular roles. Now, in this legacy sequel series, Josh Peck ("Drake & Josh") fills the role of U.S. Marshal Scott Turner Jr., the son of Hanks' character. Turner may be a marshal now rather than a detective, but the show's idea remains generally the same as the film: Turner inherits his father's large, rambunctious dog named Hooch, and the dog that he didn't want turns into the partner he didn't know he needed. While the crime-fighting duo solves mysteries together, Turner starts to realize his father's death may have not been so innocent after all. Starting the series off strong with 12 hour-long episodes, "Turner & Hooch" packs in all the furry, slobbery comedy and action that made the original so beloved. Starring alongside Peck in the main cast are Lyndsy Fonseca ("Kick Ass," 2010), Carra Patterson ("Straight Outta Compton," 2015), Vanessa Lengies ("Stick It," 2006), Anthony Ruivivar ("The Haunting of Hill House"), Brandon Jay McLaren ("She's the Man," 2006), Jeremy Maguire ("Modern Family"), Paul Campbell ("Battlestar Galactica") and Reginald VelJohnson ("Die Hard," 1988), who returns to reprise his role from the film. There is no word yet, however, on whether fans will luck out with an appearance from Hanks. Written by Matt Nix ("The Good Guys"), the series is directed by James Genn ("Private Eyes"), Jay Karas ("Workaholics"), Shannon Kohli ("The Magicians"), McG ("Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," 2003) and Craig Siebels ("Burn Notice").