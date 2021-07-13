Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Disney Plus

Title: Disney 210718-210724
Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021
Pix Info: Josh Peck poses with one of the five French Mastiffs who star as Hooch in "Turner & Hooch"
Pix Credit: Disney+
Pix2 Info: The Walt Disney World castle in Orlando, Florida as seen in "Behind the Attraction"
Pix2 Credit: Disney+
Pix3 Info: Stunt actor Eddie Braun, subject of "Stuntman"
Pix3 Credit: Disney+
By Raye Smith
TV Media
"Turner & Hooch" - Season 1
Get ready to roll over laughing with "Turner & Hooch," premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 21. This brand new TV series is a reboot of the classic 1989 buddy-cop comedy film of the same name, which starred Tom Hanks ("Cast Away," 2000) and his canine sidekick, played by Beasely the Dogue de Bordeaux, in the titular roles. Now, in this legacy sequel series, Josh Peck ("Drake & Josh") fills the role of U.S. Marshal Scott Turner Jr., the son of Hanks' character. Turner may be a marshal now rather than a detective, but the show's idea remains generally the same as the film: Turner inherits his father's large, rambunctious dog named Hooch, and the dog that he didn't want turns into the partner he didn't know he needed. While the crime-fighting duo solves mysteries together, Turner starts to realize his father's death may have not been so innocent after all. Starting the series off strong with 12 hour-long episodes, "Turner & Hooch" packs in all the furry, slobbery comedy and action that made the original so beloved. Starring alongside Peck in the main cast are Lyndsy Fonseca ("Kick Ass," 2010), Carra Patterson ("Straight Outta Compton," 2015), Vanessa Lengies ("Stick It," 2006), Anthony Ruivivar ("The Haunting of Hill House"), Brandon Jay McLaren ("She's the Man," 2006), Jeremy Maguire ("Modern Family"), Paul Campbell ("Battlestar Galactica") and Reginald VelJohnson ("Die Hard," 1988), who returns to reprise his role from the film. There is no word yet, however, on whether fans will luck out with an appearance from Hanks. Written by Matt Nix ("The Good Guys"), the series is directed by James Genn ("Private Eyes"), Jay Karas ("Workaholics"), Shannon Kohli ("The Magicians"), McG ("Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," 2003) and Craig Siebels ("Burn Notice").
"Behind the Attraction" - Season 1
Dive into the history and magic behind Disney's most popular features and attractions with "Behind the Attraction," the new series coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, July 21. Featuring interviews with fans, Disney Imagineers and key behind-the-scenes players, this new series explores how each attraction came to be, how it's changed over time and why fans still love it today (per Disney). From the 1950s until now, Disney parks have awed millions of fans and had them coming back for more. These are the stories of how they made it happen. Narrated by Paget Brewster ("Criminal Minds") and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss ("Down to Earth With Zac Efron"), the series comes from executive producers Volk-Weiss, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ("Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," 2017) and Dany Garcia ("Ballers").
"Stuntman"(2018)
Follow stuntman Edward "Eddie" Braun when the documentary "Stuntman" makes its streaming debut on Disney+ on Friday, July 23. This film chronicles the highs and lows of Braun's career as one of Hollywood's veteran stuntmen, building up to one of the most dangerous stunts of his career and one of the most dangerous in cinematic history. With more than 30 years of experience under his belt and ready for retirement, Braun wants to go out with a bang by recreating Evel Knievel's infamous (and failed) Snake River Canyon rocket jump. First premiering at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018 and taking home the award for Best Documentary feature, "Stuntman" comes from the powerhouse production team of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, who have produced hits such as "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017), "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019), "Shazam!" (2019) and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" (2019). From director Kurt Mattila ("BMW: Activate the Future"), this film gives all the edge-of-your-seat excitement that stunt and action fans could hope for.
"Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story" (2021)
Don't miss this new addition to National Geographic's ninth annual SharkFest when "Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, July 23. As part of a host of content about one of the ocean's most misunderstood creatures, "Playing With Sharks" follows pioneering scuba diver Valerie Taylor on her mission to understand sharks and help the world break some of the most popular myths about them. With a passion for sharks that knows no bounds, this documentary takes us into Valerie's life, exploring more than 50 years of marine conservation work. Director and writer Sally Aitken ("The Week the Women Went") takes the helm on this project, alongside executive producers Anna Godas ("The Ice King," 2018), Oli Harbottle ("The Lost Leonardo," 2021) and Paul Wiegard ("Girls Can't Surf," 2020).
"Marvel Studios Assembled" - Season 1
Explore some more behind-the-scenes Disney magic with another new episode from Season 1 of "Marvel Studios Assembled," airing Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+. Giving a comprehensive look into the making of Phase 4 Marvel favorite movies and TV shows, this docuseries is an "immersive and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" (per Marvel). With previous episodes taking a look at "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Black Widow" (2021), the latest episode takes a look at Marvel's newest series, "Loki." Following the God of Mischief as he works with a mysterious organization called the Time Variance Authority after the events of "Avengers: End Game" (2019), this episode offers fans a closer look at all the hard work, trickery and movie magic that makes Marvel's world so awe-inspiring. The series is directed by Brad Baruh ("Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian") and written by Meghan Leon ("Night Drive," 2021).