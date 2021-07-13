Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Hulu

Title: Hulu 210718-210724
Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021
Pix Info: A scene from "The Act of Killing"
Pix Credit: moviestillsdb.com
Pix2 Info: Romain Duris, Audrey Tautou and Omar Sy as seen in "Mood Indigo"
Pix2 Credit: iTunes
Pix3 Info: Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue in "20,000 Days on Earth"
Pix3 Credit: moviestillsdb.com
Headline:
By Dana Simpson
TV Media
"The Act of Killing" (2012)
Tune in for one of the most haunting and stomach-turning documentaries of recent years, streaming now on Hulu. Described as "chilling" by Time Out New York, "extraordinary" by Slant Magazine, "essential" by the Village Voice and "explosive" by American news magnate CNN, "The Act of Killing" is equal parts documentary and dramatic recreation. It tells the story of an aging man named Anwar Congo; happy-go-lucky, sociable and a hero to many in his home country of Indonesia. Remarkably, this seemingly uplifting man is also responsible for countless executions during the genocide of more than a million people between October 1965 and early 1966. At the urging of directors Joshua Oppenheimer ("The Look of Silence," 2014) and Christine Cynn ("Ambulance," 2016), this film challenges Congo and other genocidal leaders and people of power to recreate their mass-killings in front of the lens, showing the brutality, horror and gut-wrenching result of their murderous actions. The death-squad leaders may choose any genre or cinematic method they desire to tell their story — from crime scene drama to musical — as they reflect on the choices they made, the lives lost and the society that had stemmed from their actions. Not for the faint of heart, this unforgettable documentary was executive produced under the seasoned documentarian eye of the legendary Werner Herzog ("Encounters at the End of the World," 2007).
"Mood Indigo" (2013)
Let yourself be transported on this fantastical journey, led by some of the brightest minds and talents in French cinema and culture. "Mood Indigo," originally titled "L'écume des jours" (meaning "froth of the days" in French) after the Boris Vian novel of the same name, is available now to stream on Hulu. Following Colin (Romain Duris, "The Spanish Apartment," 2002) and Chloé (Audrey Tautou, "Amélie," 2001) through every step of their relationship from the inception of their romance to the day of their wedding and beyond, "Mood Indigo" is a heartwarmingly surreal film that blends fantasy and reality on a man's quest to cure his wife's illness. Diagnosed with a strange disease caused by a flower growing in her lungs, Chloé soaks up every bit of magic dished out by her creative and dedicated inventor husband along the way. Directed by Michel Gondry and featuring many crossover themes from his most popular English-language work, "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004), "Mood Indigo" was co-written for the screen by Gondry and Luc Bossi ("The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir," 2018). Omar Sy ("Lupin"), Gad Elmaleh ("Midnight in Paris," 2011), Aïssa Maiga ("The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," 2019) and Charlotte Le Bon ("The Walk," 2015) also star.
"20,000 Days on Earth" (2014)
Blend reality with fiction by taking in the avant-garde and unique pseudo-documentary "20,000 Days on Earth," available now to stream on Hulu. Appropriately named, this feature-length film chronicles a fictionalized version of 24 hours in the life of legendary Australian singer/songwriter/composer Nick Cave ("The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," 2007) as he recreates and celebrates his 20,000th day (that's 57 years, for those who don't wish to do that math) on planet Earth, the day he began recording his 2013 album "Push the Sky Away." A Sundance Film Festival winner and an official selection of the International Filmfestspiele Berlin, Cave and his directors turn a life of writing, music-playing, eating and television-watching — in short, things many of us do every day — into a spectacular vision by way of raw narration and stunning cinematic choices. Between out-and-about quotidian action, concert footage, behind the scenes shots and interviews conducted by British psychoanalyst Darian Leader, Cave presents an insightful and alarming view of himself, humankind and his creative process. Directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (both of "Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories" fame), "20,000 Days on Earth" also stars singer Kylie Minogue ("Moulin Rouge!," 2001), composer and Cave's business partner Warren Ellis ("Medea Miracle," 2007), actor/producer Ray Winstone ("The Departed," 2006) and German actor/composer Blixa Bargeld ("Wings of Desire," 1987).