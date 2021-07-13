Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Hulu

Tune in for one of the most haunting and stomach-turning documentaries of recent years, streaming now on Hulu. Described as "chilling" by Time Out New York, "extraordinary" by Slant Magazine, "essential" by the Village Voice and "explosive" by American news magnate CNN, "The Act of Killing" is equal parts documentary and dramatic recreation. It tells the story of an aging man named Anwar Congo; happy-go-lucky, sociable and a hero to many in his home country of Indonesia. Remarkably, this seemingly uplifting man is also responsible for countless executions during the genocide of more than a million people between October 1965 and early 1966. At the urging of directors Joshua Oppenheimer ("The Look of Silence," 2014) and Christine Cynn ("Ambulance," 2016), this film challenges Congo and other genocidal leaders and people of power to recreate their mass-killings in front of the lens, showing the brutality, horror and gut-wrenching result of their murderous actions. The death-squad leaders may choose any genre or cinematic method they desire to tell their story — from crime scene drama to musical — as they reflect on the choices they made, the lives lost and the society that had stemmed from their actions. Not for the faint of heart, this unforgettable documentary was executive produced under the seasoned documentarian eye of the legendary Werner Herzog ("Encounters at the End of the World," 2007).