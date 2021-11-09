Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Hulu

The highly anticipated second season of "The Great" is finally here, making its debut on Friday, Nov. 19, on Hulu. Elle Fanning ("Maleficent," 2014) is 18th-century Russian Monarch Catherine the Great in this semi-historical comedy drama. Exploring Catherine's rise from rural outsider to Russia's longest-reigning female ruler, this satirical series depicts Catherine as a young woman, during her marriage to Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult, "Mad Max: Fury Road," 2015) and throughout the beginning of her rise to power. As she battles against her tyranical buffoon of a husband, the court and her own mother (Gillian Anderson, "The X-Files"), she tries to liberate a country that doesn't want to be liberated — all while pregnant with the empire's future heir. Now, in Season 2, Catherine begins to realize just how much it will cost her to rule the country. Featuring 10 new episodes, the series' second season sees the return of regulars Phoebe Fox ("Eye in the Sky," 2015), Sacha Dhawan ("Iron Fist"), Adam Godley ("Breaking Bad"), Gwilym Lee ("Bohemian Rhapsody," 2018), Charity Wakefield ("Wolf Hall"), Belinda Bromilow ("Doctor Doctor") and Douglas Hodge ("Lost in Space").

Stay on-trend with the new documentary miniseries "The Curse of Von Dutch," premiering Thursday, Nov. 18, on Hulu. This three-part documentary chronicles the rise and fall of the Von Dutch fashion brand, one of the most iconic and easily recognizable brands from the early 2000s. Inspired by Kustom Kulture movement artist Kenny Howard, whose nickname was Von Dutch, the brand rose to popularity when his daughter sold the name off to Michael Cassel and Robert Vaughn after her father's death in 1992. Quickly gaining attention from big-name stars, Von Dutch's iconic trucker hats could be seen on young celebrities from around the world as "Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European fashionistas and Hollywood movers and shakers" were all throwing their own hats in the ring to take control of the company (per Hulu). With a decade of greed, back-stabbing and bloodshed adding color to the company's sordid history, this new series brings the company's dark side into the light as audiences discover how the brand rose from obscurity to become wildly popular, only to descend into obsoletion once more. Executive produced and directed by Andrew Renzi ("The Benefactor," 2015), the series is produced by the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with help from Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (both of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath") and Sheila Conlin ("Kitchen Nightmares").