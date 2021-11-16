Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Hulu

Big dreams come true in a small town with the anticipated Season 3 release of the family series "Holly Hobbie," available on Hulu starting Tuesday, Nov. 23. Holly Hobbie (Ruby Jay, "The Unicorn") has lived her whole life in the small town of Collinsville. A big fish in a small pond, the 13-year-old singer/songwriter is constantly coming up with big new ideas to help out those around her while also getting closer to seeing her name in lights. The series began with Holly and friends putting on an open-mic night to try and raise enough money to save her grandmother's (Sara Botsford, "Anne of Green Gables," 2016) struggling café. Now moving into Season 3, Holly is starting up her social media career and hoping to raise enough funds to help pay for her dad's (Evan Buliung, "The Wolf and the Lion," 2021) medical bills after he is hurt in an accident. Developed for television by Sarah Glinski ("Degrassi: The Next Generation"), the series is based on the writer and her popular doll of the same name and is directed by Stefan Brogren ("Degrassi Goes Hollywood," 2009). Tomaso Sanelli ("Shadowhunters"), Saara Chaudry ("The Mysterious Benedict Society"), Kamaia Fairburn ("Endlings"), Charles Vandervaart ("The Craft: Legacy," 2020), Kate Moyer ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Hunter Dillon ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before," 2018) also star in the series.