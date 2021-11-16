Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Hulu

Title: Hulu 211121-211127
Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021
Pix Info: Tomaso Sanelli and Ruby Jay star in "Holly Hobbie"
Pix Credit: moviestillsdb.com
Pix2 Info: Marty, Melman, Gloria and Alex from "Madagascar: A Little Wild Goose Chase"
Pix2 Credit: Hulu
Pix3 Info: Jonna and her mom in "Ape Star"
Pix3 Credit: iTunes
Headline:
By Raye Smith
TV Media
"Holly Hobbie" - Season 3
Big dreams come true in a small town with the anticipated Season 3 release of the family series "Holly Hobbie," available on Hulu starting Tuesday, Nov. 23. Holly Hobbie (Ruby Jay, "The Unicorn") has lived her whole life in the small town of Collinsville. A big fish in a small pond, the 13-year-old singer/songwriter is constantly coming up with big new ideas to help out those around her while also getting closer to seeing her name in lights. The series began with Holly and friends putting on an open-mic night to try and raise enough money to save her grandmother's (Sara Botsford, "Anne of Green Gables," 2016) struggling café. Now moving into Season 3, Holly is starting up her social media career and hoping to raise enough funds to help pay for her dad's (Evan Buliung, "The Wolf and the Lion," 2021) medical bills after he is hurt in an accident. Developed for television by Sarah Glinski ("Degrassi: The Next Generation"), the series is based on the writer and her popular doll of the same name and is directed by Stefan Brogren ("Degrassi Goes Hollywood," 2009). Tomaso Sanelli ("Shadowhunters"), Saara Chaudry ("The Mysterious Benedict Society"), Kamaia Fairburn ("Endlings"), Charles Vandervaart ("The Craft: Legacy," 2020), Kate Moyer ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Hunter Dillon ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before," 2018) also star in the series.
"Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase" (2021)
"Move it, move it" on over to Hulu for the premiere of "Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase," premiering on the streamer on Friday, Nov. 26. Also available on the Peacock streaming service, this holiday television special brings the "Madagascar: A Little Wild" zoo crew back once again, this time to spread a little cheer through the Central Park Zoo around one of the coziest holidays of the year: Thanksgiving. When young giraffe Melman (Luke Lowe, "Big City Greens") meets a lost goose named Hank (Mark Whitten, "Transformers: War for Cybertron Tilogy"), he goes on a literal wild goose chase around New York City with Alex the lion (Tucker Chandler, "Gabby's Dollhouse"), Gloria the hippo (Shaylin Becton, "Strive," 2019) and Marty the zebra (Amir O'Neil, "The Neighborhood") to reunite Hank with his friends and family before fate befalls him on the most terrifying night of the year for turkeys. The special is executive produced by Johanna Stein ("JoJoHead"). Eric Petersen ("Kirstie") and Jasmine Gatewood ("Animal Kingdom") also voice star in this animated family special.
"Ape Star" (2021)
Parents come in all shapes and sizes in the new children's animated film "Ape Star," coming to Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 23. A Swedish film based on Frida Nilsson's award-winning novel "The Ape Star," this heartwarming story follows Jonna (voiced by newcomer Rebecca Gerstmann), who has lived in an orphanage for the entirety of her young life to date. Although fiercely ready to be adopted, Jonna gets the shock of her life when one day a gorilla (Pernilla August, "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace," 1999) comes by the orphanage to take her home. It takes Jonna a while to adjust to her new life, but once she does, she accepts that her new mother's unconditional love is a love that works perfectly for her — until the authorities threaten to tear apart their new, happy family, that is. From director Linda Hambäck and writer Jan Vierth (both of "Gordon and Paddy," 2017), "Ape Star" also features the voices of Melinda Kinnaman ("The Inner Circle") and Stellan Skarsgård ("Good Will Hunting," 1997).