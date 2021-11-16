Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Netflix

Title: Netflix 211121-211127
Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021
By Raye Smith
TV Media
"True Story"
The new limited miniseries "True Story" makes its streaming debut on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Kevin Hart ("Ride Along," 2014) executive produces and stars in the series as Kid, a famous comedian traveling across the country on tour. When a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia means a night spent with his wayward older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes, "Blade," 1998), what was supposed to be an easy trip through town turns into a life-or-death situation for Kid. The seven-episode series is written by Eric Newman ("Narcos") and directed by Stephen Williams ("Lost") and Hanelle M. Culpepper ("Star Trek: Picard"). Theo Rossi ("Army of the Dead," 2021), Abbey Paige ("Oh Baby Yes," 2019), William Catlett ("Black Lightning"), Michael James Bell ("For All Mankind") and Avery Kidd Waddell ("Questions," 2019) also star in the series.
"A Boy Called Christmas" (2021)
Get cozy with Netflix for the release of "A Boy Called Christmas," premiering on the streamer on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Based on Matt Haig's 2015 book of the same name, the British children's Christmas fantasy film reimagines the origin story of Father Christmas. Henry Lawfull ("Les Misérables") stars as Nikolas, an ordinary young boy who is destined to grow into an extraordinary figure revered all over the world. With his loyal pet mouse, Miika (voiced by Stephen Merchant, "Extras"), and a magical reindeer accompanying him, Nikolas sets out to search for his father in the magical world of Elfhelm. Directed by Gil Kenan ("Monster House," 2006) with a screenplay by Kenan and Ol Parker ("Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," 2018), the live-action film also stars Maggie Smith ("Gosford Park," 2001), Michiel Huisman ("Game of Thrones"), Kristen Wiig ("Bridesmaids," 2011), Joel Fry ("Yesterday," 2019), Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water," 2017), Zoe Margaret Colletti ("Fear the Walking Dead"), Jim Broadbent ("Moulin Rouge!" 2001), Toby Jones ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," 2011) and Rune Temte ("Captain Marvel," 2019).
"Jonas Brothers Family Roast"
It's about to get toasty on Netflix, because the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" comedy special premieres on the streamer this Tuesday, Nov. 23. Hosted by longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson, this hour-long comedy show brings the Jonas Brothers band members, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, to the stage in a way they've never experienced it before. "Celebrating the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family," the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" features skits, games, songs and special guests to tease the brothers about their high-profile lives and careers (per Netflix). Currently slated to appear at the roast are comedians Jack Whitehall ("Jungle Cruise," 2021), Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live"), Gabriel Iglesias ("Ferdinand," 2017) and Lilly Singh ("Bad Moms," 2016) and fellow musician Niall Horan ("This Town"). More special guests are still being confirmed.
"Bruised" (2020)
Witness a fight for redemption with the release of the new film "Bruised," available to stream on Netflix as of Wednesday, Nov. 24. Halle Berry ("Catwoman," 2004) directs and stars in the film as Jackie Justice, a once-celebrated MMA fighter who walked away from her promising career years earlier. Now back in the ring and fighting for a shot at redemption, her life changes once more when the son (Danny Boyd Jr., "Watchmen") she gave up as an infant suddenly reenters her life. Faced with difficult choices and forced to confront demons from her past, Jackie must find the courage to fight for the two most important things in her life: her son and an MMA title. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb ("Sweet Surrender," 2011), this sports drama also stars Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," 2016), Shamier Anderson ("Invasion"), Lela Loren ("Power"), Nikolai Nikolaeff ("Daredevil"), Sheila Atim ("The Underground Railroad") and Adan Canto ("Designated Survivor").
"Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast"
Television's most curious and cuddly chefs return in the new holiday special "Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast," coming to Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Whimsical grocery store workers Waffles (Michelle Zamora, "A Black Lady Sketch Show") and Mochi (Russ Walko, "Mystery Science Theatre 3000") are off on an all-new adventure to explore the big, wide world of food and where it comes from. In this new special, Waffles makes up his own holiday called Freezie Day to celebrate all things frozen food. But when all of their co-workers from the grocery store invite themselves over for a holiday feast, Waffles and Mochi have to scramble to get enough food to feed all of their friends. Mochi goes on an adventure to gather the food while Waffles entertains the guests at home, and together the two learn all about holiday traditions from around the world. Produced by former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions, "Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast" stars Michelle Obama ("We the People"), Taleia Gilliam ("Willa Mae, the Church Lady Vampire Slayer," 2009), Lyric Lewis ("A.P. Bio"), Andy Hayward ("Carl's Car Wash"), Jonathan Kidder ("Pink Sweat," 2009), Piotr Michaels ("Wizards") and Diona Elise Burnett ("Choice," 2017). The series is created by Erika Thormahlen ("Pet Therapy," 2014) and Jeremy Konner ("Ghost Girls").