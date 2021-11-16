Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Netflix

Witness a fight for redemption with the release of the new film "Bruised," available to stream on Netflix as of Wednesday, Nov. 24. Halle Berry ("Catwoman," 2004) directs and stars in the film as Jackie Justice, a once-celebrated MMA fighter who walked away from her promising career years earlier. Now back in the ring and fighting for a shot at redemption, her life changes once more when the son (Danny Boyd Jr., "Watchmen") she gave up as an infant suddenly reenters her life. Faced with difficult choices and forced to confront demons from her past, Jackie must find the courage to fight for the two most important things in her life: her son and an MMA title. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb ("Sweet Surrender," 2011), this sports drama also stars Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," 2016), Shamier Anderson ("Invasion"), Lela Loren ("Power"), Nikolai Nikolaeff ("Daredevil"), Sheila Atim ("The Underground Railroad") and Adan Canto ("Designated Survivor").

Television's most curious and cuddly chefs return in the new holiday special "Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast," coming to Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Whimsical grocery store workers Waffles (Michelle Zamora, "A Black Lady Sketch Show") and Mochi (Russ Walko, "Mystery Science Theatre 3000") are off on an all-new adventure to explore the big, wide world of food and where it comes from. In this new special, Waffles makes up his own holiday called Freezie Day to celebrate all things frozen food. But when all of their co-workers from the grocery store invite themselves over for a holiday feast, Waffles and Mochi have to scramble to get enough food to feed all of their friends. Mochi goes on an adventure to gather the food while Waffles entertains the guests at home, and together the two learn all about holiday traditions from around the world. Produced by former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions, "Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast" stars Michelle Obama ("We the People"), Taleia Gilliam ("Willa Mae, the Church Lady Vampire Slayer," 2009), Lyric Lewis ("A.P. Bio"), Andy Hayward ("Carl's Car Wash"), Jonathan Kidder ("Pink Sweat," 2009), Piotr Michaels ("Wizards") and Diona Elise Burnett ("Choice," 2017). The series is created by Erika Thormahlen ("Pet Therapy," 2014) and Jeremy Konner ("Ghost Girls").