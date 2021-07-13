Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Netflix

Title: Netflix 210718-210724
Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021
Pix Info: Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner star in "The Last Letter From Your Lover"
Pix Credit: Netflix
Pix2 Info: A first date in disguise as seen in "Sexy Beasts"
Pix2 Credit: Netflix
Pix3 Info: Aja, Douxie, Claire, Jim and Toby from "Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans"
Pix3 Credit: DreamWorks Animation/Netflix
By Raye Smith
TV Media
"The Last Letter From Your Lover" (2021)
Fall in love with "The Last Letter From Your Lover" when it makes its premiere on Netflix this Friday, July 23. The romantic drama is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes and follows two love stories — one in the past and one in the present. When reporter Ellie (Felicity Jones, "The Theory of Everything," 2014) finds a trove of love letters from the 1960s, she sets out to uncover the mystery of a decades-old affair while finding her own love story along the way. Alongside Jones, the film stars Shailene Woodley ("The Fault in our Stars," 2014), Joe Alwyn ("The Favourite," 2018), Callum Turner ("War & Peace"), Emma Appleton ("The Witcher"), Ben Cross ("Star Trek," 2009), Vilhelm Blomgren ("Midsommar," 2019) and Ann Ogbomo ("Wonder Woman," 2017). "The Last Letter From Your Lover" is directed by Augustine Frizzell ("Euphoria") and written by Nick Payne ("Wanderlust") and Esta Spalding ("Bury the Lead").
"Sexy Beasts" – Season 1
Walk on the wild side of dating with Season 1 of "Sexy Beasts," debuting on Netflix on Wednesday, July 21. This out-there British reality series takes dating beyond looks to the next level. In an effort to get away from superficial dating, contestants on the show dress up in elaborate makeup and prosthetics to conceal their true faces and see if they really can fall in love based on personality alone. From jungle creatures to mythical beings, the show's makeup artists get creative to make their true faces as unrecognizable as possible while narrator Rob Delaney ("Deadpool 2," 2018) keeps audiences apprised of all the action. So, who will find love and who will be unable to "bear" it? Find out with this wacky new show's premiere season.
"Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans" (2021)
The Trollhunters return with the new computer-animated film "Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans," coming to Netflix on Wednesday, July 21. Based on Netflix's Trollhunter series about a boy who finds a magical amulet that chooses him to be a Trollhunter — a guardian to defend the world of humans and the secret world of trolls — this new movie is bringing even more adventure to fans. This latest Trollhunters story includes characters from creator Guillermo del Toro's ("Pacific Rim," 2013) Arcadia universe, including the series "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia," "3Below: Tales of Arcadia" and "Wizards." This epic adventure sees the Arcadia universe heroes teaming up to fight the Arcane for control over the magic that binds them all. From DreamWorks Animation Studios, this family-friendly adventure film features the voices of Tatiana Maslany ("Perry Mason"), Emile Hirsch ("Into the Wild," 2007), Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation"), Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead"), Diego Luna ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," 2016), Nick Frost ("Shaun of the Dead," 2004), Kelsey Grammer ("Cheers"), Colin O'Donoghue ("Once Upon a Time"), Alfred Molina ("Spider-Man 2," 2004), Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Brian Blessed ("Tarzan," 1999), Charlie Saxton ("Betas") and Lexi Medrano ("Wizards").
"Blood Red Sky" (2021)
Don't miss Netflix's new action thriller, "Blood Red Sky," airing on the streaming service beginning Friday, July 23. Stuck on an overnight transatlantic flight with a mysterious illness, Nadja (Peri Baumeister, "The Last Kingdom") is forced into action when a group of terrorists try to take over the plane. In order to protect her son and save everyone on board, Nadja must reveal a dark secret that she has fought hard to put behind her. This British-German film from director and writer Peter Thorwarth ("The Wave," 2008) and co-writer Stefan Holtz ("Donna Leon") also stars Graham McTavish ("The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," 2012), Dominic Purcell ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), Roland Møller ("Land of Mine," 2015), Rebecca Dyson-Smith ("Annette," 2021) and Chidi Ajufo ("The Gentlemen," 2019).
"Masters of the Universe: Revelation" - Season 1
Feel "the power" of nostalgia with "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," the new series coming to Netflix on Thursday, July 22. A sequel to the classic animated series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," this new show brings series favorites into a new era of adventures with the war for Eternia beginning as He-man (Chris Wood, "The Vampire Diaries") battles Skeletor (Mark Hamill, "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," 1977) for what may be the last time. Joining He-Man are Orko (Griffin Newman, "Our Cartoon President"), Cringer (Stephen Root, "King of the Hill") and Man-At-Arms (Liam Cunningham, "Game of Thrones"), collectively known as the Guardians of Castle Grayskull, against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn (Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones") and Beast Man (Kevin Michael Richardson, "The Batman"). From creator, director and writer Kevin Smith ("Clerks," 1994), with writers Eric Carrasco ("Supergirl"), Diya Mishra ("October Faction) and Tim Sheridan ("Justice League Action"), the show also stars Diedrich Bader ("Napoleon Dynamite," 2004), Kevin Conroy ("Batman Beyond"), Susan Eisenberg ("Justice League Unlimited"), Sarah Michelle Gellar ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Phil LaMarr ("Futurama"), Justin Long ("Live Free or Die Hard," 2007) and Jason Mewes ("Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," 2001).