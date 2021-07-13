Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Netflix

Fall in love with "The Last Letter From Your Lover" when it makes its premiere on Netflix this Friday, July 23. The romantic drama is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes and follows two love stories — one in the past and one in the present. When reporter Ellie (Felicity Jones, "The Theory of Everything," 2014) finds a trove of love letters from the 1960s, she sets out to uncover the mystery of a decades-old affair while finding her own love story along the way. Alongside Jones, the film stars Shailene Woodley ("The Fault in our Stars," 2014), Joe Alwyn ("The Favourite," 2018), Callum Turner ("War & Peace"), Emma Appleton ("The Witcher"), Ben Cross ("Star Trek," 2009), Vilhelm Blomgren ("Midsommar," 2019) and Ann Ogbomo ("Wonder Woman," 2017). "The Last Letter From Your Lover" is directed by Augustine Frizzell ("Euphoria") and written by Nick Payne ("Wanderlust") and Esta Spalding ("Bury the Lead").