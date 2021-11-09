Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Netflix

The royal doppelgangers are back just in time for Christmas in "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star," premiering Thursday, Nov. 18, on Netflix. Vanessa Hudgens ("Beastly," 2011) does it all in this film, playing Princess Stacey Wyndham of Belgravia, Queen Margaret Delacourt of Montenaro and Lady Fiona Pembroke in this fun family film franchise. In this latest installation of the film series, Princess Stacey and Queen Margaret come back together once again to host a traditional Christmas festival in Montenaro. However, when a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, the pair are forced to turn to their old rival, Margaret's cousin, Lady Fiona Pembroke, to help get the relic back by any means necessary. Directed by Mike Rohl ("When Calls the Heart") and written by Robin Bernheim ("Remington Steele"), the film also stars Nick Sagar ("Queen of the South"), Remy Hii ("Spider-Man: Far From Home," 2019), Amanda Donohoe ("Liar Liar," 1997), Will Kemp ("Reign"), Sam Palladio ("Nashville"), Suanne Braun ("Summer of Rockets") and Florence Hall ("Queens of Mystery").