Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Netflix

Title: Netflix - 211114-211120
Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
By Raye Smith
"The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star" (2021)
The royal doppelgangers are back just in time for Christmas in "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star," premiering Thursday, Nov. 18, on Netflix. Vanessa Hudgens ("Beastly," 2011) does it all in this film, playing Princess Stacey Wyndham of Belgravia, Queen Margaret Delacourt of Montenaro and Lady Fiona Pembroke in this fun family film franchise. In this latest installation of the film series, Princess Stacey and Queen Margaret come back together once again to host a traditional Christmas festival in Montenaro. However, when a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, the pair are forced to turn to their old rival, Margaret's cousin, Lady Fiona Pembroke, to help get the relic back by any means necessary. Directed by Mike Rohl ("When Calls the Heart") and written by Robin Bernheim ("Remington Steele"), the film also stars Nick Sagar ("Queen of the South"), Remy Hii ("Spider-Man: Far From Home," 2019), Amanda Donohoe ("Liar Liar," 1997), Will Kemp ("Reign"), Sam Palladio ("Nashville"), Suanne Braun ("Summer of Rockets") and Florence Hall ("Queens of Mystery").
"Christmas Flow" - Season 1
Netflix is introducing a host of new original programming this holiday season, including its first original French Christmas series "Christmas Flow," available to stream starting Wednesday, Nov. 17. Chance brings a famous rapper (played by French singer-songwriter Tayc, "Le Temps") and a tenacious journalist (Shirine Boutella, "Lupin") together in this festive rom-com series. When an unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between them, the pair must fight through their differences to make the relationship work. Created by Henri Debeurme ("Missions"), Victor Rodenbach ("Call My Agent!") and Marianne Levy (author of "The Curse of the Comfort Zone"), "Christmas Flow" is directed by Nadège Loiseau ("Une Belle Histoire"). Marion Séclin ("Mad Gyver"), Aloïse Sauvage ("Possessions"), Camille Lou ("La Légende du Roi Arthur," 2016), Walid Ben Mabrouk ("Enfants de Coeur," 2020), Estelle Meyer ("Our Wonderful Lives," 2018), Mademoiselle Agnès ("Disclaimer," 2019) and Stéphan Wojtowicz ("Tropiques criminels") also star in the series.
"Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest" (2021)
Meatloaf is no joking matter in the new TV special "Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest," streaming Tuesday, Nov. 16, on Netflix. Johnny Test (James Arnold Taylor, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars") and his dog, Dukey (Trevor Devall, "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"), are back for another out-of-this world adventure. Viewers join the pair on a special interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf and save themselves from having to eat his dad's "garbage loaf" for dinner. With his super-genius older sisters, Mary (Emily Tennant, "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency") and Susan (Maryke Hendrikse, "Polly Pocket"), scheming as per usual, their quest is anything but ordinary. "Johnny Test" series directors Jim Miller and Tim Stuby return to direct and write this special alongside series writer Scott Fellows. Ian James Corlett ("Dragon Ball Z"), Andrew Francis ("Max Steel") and Lee Tockar ("My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic") also voice star.
"Blown Away: Christmas"
Netflix's hit glass-blowing competition series returns to the streamer with a special four-part holiday edition beginning Friday, Nov. 19, in "Blown Away: Christmas." "Queer Eye" design expert Bobby Berk is slated to host the competition, with "Blown Away's" resident evaluator and Canadian glass artist extraordinaire Katherine Gray by his side. Five of the series' fan-favourite glass blowers return to the hot shop for the holiday run, competing in a series of Christmas-themed challenges. It'll be a truly joyful holiday season for the last artist standing, as the winner takes home $10,000 for themself and an additional $10,000 is given to a charity of their choice. Season 2 runner-up Cat Burns returns for a shot at redemption alongside Alexander Rosenberg and Edgar Valentine from Season 1, as well as Nao Yamamoto and Andi Kovel from Season 2.
"Cowboy Bebop" - Season 1
Anime's favorite space cowboys get a makeover in the brand-new series "Cowboy Bebop," premiering Friday, Nov. 19, on Netflix. A live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime series of the same name, the series brings a new feel to the beloved classic. Spike Spiegel (John Cho, "Star Trek," 2009), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir, "The Deuce") and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda, "The Originals") star as a ragtag group of bounty hunters who travel the galaxy chasing down its most dangerous criminals. Any and all missions are fair game no matter how dangerous — for the right price. Directed by Alex Garcia Lopez ("The Witcher") and Michael Katleman ("Life on Mars"), the series was developed for Netflix by André Nemec ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," 2016). Elena Satine ("The Gifted"), Alex Hassell ("Cold Mountain," 2003), Blessing Mokgohloa ("Pulse"), Lucy Currey ("Black Hands") and newcomer Molly Moriarty also star in the series.
"Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" (2021)
Take your seats and set your phones to silent for the new musical experience "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" premiering Friday, Nov. 19, on Netflix. A film adaptation of "Rent" composer and playwright Jonathan Larsen's semi-autobiographical musical of the same name, this film stars Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge," 2016) as Jon, a promising young composer edging closer to his 30th birthday. Feeling like time is running out for him to make something great, Jon navigates love, friendship, life in New York City and his own quarter-life crisis while pushing himself to write the next great American musical. Featuring a screenplay by Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen," 2021), the musical is brought to the screen by director Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mind behind Broadway's smash-hit musical "Hamilton." Starring alongside Garfield in the musical are Vanessa Hudgens ("Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," 2012), Bradley Whitford ("The West Wing"), Richard Kind ("Argo," 2012), Alexandra Shipp ("X-Men: Apocalypse," 2016), Judith Light ("Who's the Boss?"), M.J. Rodriguez ("Pose"), Joel Grey ("Cabaret," 1972), Joshua Henry ("Sex and the City," 2008), Joanna Adler ("American Crime Story") and Mason Versaw ("Blue Bloods").