Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Prime

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

By Dana Simpson

TV Media

"America's Sweethearts" (2001)

Find out just how hard it is to save face with the 2001 hit rom-com "America's Sweethearts," available to stream now on Prime. In the midst of a high-profile divorce between movie stars Gwen Harrison (Catherine Zeta-Jones, "Chicago," 2002) and Eddie Thomas (John Cusack, "Say Anything," 1989), the couple has been keeping their decision to split a secret. Now, with one final public appearance to go before making their divorce public, Gwen has entrusted her personal assistant Kiki (Julia Roberts, "Pretty Woman," 1990), a shy and rather awkward hard-worker who also happens to be Gwen's sister, with the task of getting them through the event without raising suspicion. While the job seems difficult from the get-go, Kiki has no way to prepare herself for the kind of situation that is about to unfold. Directed by Joe Roth ("Freedomland," 2006) and written by Billy Crystal ("City Slickers," 1991) and Peter Tolan ("Murphy Brown"), "America's Sweethearts" also stars Crystal, Hank Azaria ("The Simpsons"), Stanley Tucci ("The Devil Wears Prada," 2006), Alan Arkin ("Argo," 2012), Christopher Walken ("Catch Me If You Can," 2002), Rainn Wilson ("The Office"), Seth Green ("Family Guy") and Larry King ("Larry King Live") as himself.

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" - Season 1

"The Boys" are back like they've never been seen before. The new adult animated spinoff series, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," premieres on Prime on Friday, March 4. Based on the DC Comics of the same by Garth Ennis ("Preacher") and Darick Robertson, the series follows a group of superhero vigilantes as they take on super-powered individuals who abuse their unique gifts. Now, the group, comprised of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban, "Star Trek," 2009), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid, "The Hunger Games," 2012), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso, "Wrath of Man," 2021), Frenchie (Tomer Capon, "Fullmoon") and Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara, "Suicide Squad," 2016), are being invaded by a host of new (and diabolical) storylines in their world. With stories created by Ennis, Awkwafina ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," 2021), Eliot and Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen ("Superbad," 2007), Simon Racioppa ("Spliced"), Justin Roiland ("Rick and Morty"), Ben Bayouth ("Blark and Son"), Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Aisha Tyler ("Archer"), this animated adventure is guaranteed to be a hilariously wild ride. Samberg, Rogen, Awkwafina, Tyler, Roiland, E. Glazer and Goldberg also voice star in the series, alongside an all-star line-up that includes Antony Starr ("American Gothic"), Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad"), Kumail Nanjiani ("The Big Sick," 2017), Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," 2002), Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation"), Simon Pegg ("Hot Fuzz," 2007), Christian Slater ("Mr. Robot"), Michael Cera ("Superbad," 2007), Don Cheadle ("Crash," 2004), Kevin Smith ("Clerks," 1994) and Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"). "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" is directed by Matthew Bordenave ("Young Justice").

"Lucy and Desi" (2022)

Go back in time for a look into the lives and legacies of Hollywood legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the new documentary "Lucy and Desi," making its streaming debut on on Prime Friday, March 4. What began as an unlikely partnership became a relationship that took the entertainment world by storm, as Ball and Arnaz became one of the most beloved and prolific power couples of all time. Coming from humble beginnings, the pair's love and hard work brought them to "I Love Lucy," the most influential show in the history of television. Following the their relationship and rise to fame, this documentary from director Amy Poehler ("Parks and Recreation") details the couple's groundbreaking impact on Hollywood. The film features archival footage and interviews with Lucie Arnaz and Dezi Arnaz Jr. ("Being the Ricardos"), Bette Midler ("Beaches," 1988), Carol Burnett ("The Carol Burnett Show"), Norman Lear ("All in the Family") and more, giving an unprecedented look into the shared life of these icons.

"Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007)

Take a journey down the fictional music hall of fame with "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox" story, available now to stream on Prime. In a style not unlike that of the 2005 hit "Walk the Line," but rather leaning into comedy instead of drama, this absurdist film tells the story of legendary (fictional) musician Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly, "Step Brothers," 2008) and his rise to fame. Through multiple sexual dalliances, three marriages, 36 children, a myriad of strange and famous friends, a drug addiction, and of course, his own TV show in the 1970s, Cox builds his career and finds the love of a good woman, back-up singer Darlene (Jenna Fischer, "The Office"). Directed by Jake Kasdan ("New Girl") and co-written by Kasdan and Judd Apatow ("Knocked Up," 2007), "Walk Hard" also stars Nat Faxon ("Downhill," 2020), Tim Meadows ("Mean Girls," 2004), David Krumholtz ("Numb3rs"), Conner Rayburn ("According to Jim") and Raymond J. Barry ("Just Married," 2003).

"Turistas" (2006)

Take a trip to Brazil without breaking any travel restrictions and watch "Turistas," available now on Prime. Eager to get away from their lives back home in the United States and enjoy a relaxing vacation, Alex (Josh Duhamel, "Transformers," 2007), his sister Bea (Olivia Wilde, "The Lazarus Effect," 2015) and their friend Amy (Beau Garrett, "Knight of Cups," 2015) head to the sunny coast of Brazil. When their tourist bus is involved in an accident and the passengers are left stranded, the group quickly makes friends with like-minded foreigners Pru (Melissa George, "30 Days of Night," 2007), Finn (Desmond Askew, "The Hills Have Eyes," 2006) and Liam (Max Brown, "The Tudors") and they all decide to make the most of the situation by having some fun on a local beach. After their partying leads to drugs, however, the friends wake up missing all their possessions and desperately needing help. As they try to sort out what happened, worse things begin occur, forcing them to come up with a plan for escape, or else die in a mysterious shack in South America. Directed by John Stockwell ("Blue Crush," 2002), "Turistas" also stars Agles Steib ("Heleno," 2011), Lucy Ramos ("Sweet Diva"), Miguel Lunardi ("The Mechanism") and Andrea Watrouse ("Twin Peaks").