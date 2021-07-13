Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Prime

Title: Prime 210718-210724
Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021
By Dana Simpson
TV Media
"Absence of Malice" (1981)
Take a fast-paced mission beyond the pressed pages of print media with the '80s thriller film "Absence of Malice," available now to stream on Prime. Starring Sally Field ("Smokey and the Bandit," 1977) as newspaper journalist Megan Carter, a naïve but well-meaning writer and investigative researcher, this three-time Oscar-nominated film explores how quickly a story can spiral out of control and how easily assumptions can be made from raw, unattributed facts. When a union head shows up dead in Miami with apparent ties to a local crime organization, liquor wholesaler and son of a deceased mobster Mike Gallagher (Paul Newman, "Cool Hand Luke," 1967) becomes the target of the FBI and the federal attorney. With his name suddenly all over the media in connection to the recent killing, Gallagher decides to confront the journalist who has been poking her nose into the case: none other than Megan Carter. Directed by "Out of Africa's" (1985) Sidney Pollock and co-written by Kurt Luedtke ("Random Hearts," 1999) and David Rayfiel ("The Firm," 1993), "Absence of Malice" also stars Bob Balaban ("Gosford Park," 2001), Melinda Dillon ("Magnolia," 1999), Luther Adler ("Under My Skin," 1950), Josef Sommer ("Dirty Harry," 1971) and Barry Primus ("Righteous Kill," 2008).
"Fat Albert" (2004)
"Hey! Hey! Hey!" Everyone's favorite cartoon Cosby kids have stepped out of the animated world and are now available to stream in all their live-action glory on Prime. Originally created as a character for now-disgraced comedian Bill Cosby's ("The Cosby Show") stand-up routine titled "Buck Buck," which subsequently aired on his album "Revenge" in 1967, Fat Albert is a young man with a hearty appetite and a catchphrase recognizable the world over. Following the character's creation, Fat Albert was the leading character in a cartoon series created and fronted by Cosby himself. Running sporadically from 1971 to 1985 (for a total of 110 episodes and five specials), "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids" was loosely based on Cosby's own childhood gang of friends. In 2004, Fat Albert got the star treatment from none other than "Saturday Night Live's" Kennan Thompson in this film named for the lovable red-sweatered character. When Albert and his friends, Mushmouth (Jermaine Williams, "Stomp the Yard," 2007), Rudy (Shedrack Anderson III, "Blood River"), Bill (Keith D. Robinson, "Dear John," 2010), Weird Harold (Aaron A. Frazier, "The Shield"), Dumb Donald (Marques B. Houston, "You Got Served," 2004) and Russell (Russell Cosby, "Ennis' Gift," 2000), fall out of their TV home and into real-life Philadelphia, Albert resolves to help a young girl named Doris (Kyla Pratt, "The Proud Family") make friends. When Albert falls for Doris's older sister, however, the gang realizes one of their own might not be so eager to return to the land of animated television. Written by Cosby and Charles Kipps (who previously worked together on "The Cosby Mysteries"), the film also stars Dania Ramirez ("Heroes"), Alphonso McAuley ("Walk of Shame," 2014) and J. Mack Slaughter Jr. ("Like Family"), as well as early 2000s musical sensations Omari "Omarion" Grandberry ("Cuts") and Aaron Carter ("College Fright Night," 2014).
"Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day" (2008)
Seize the moment and start streaming the hilarious situational comedy "Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day," available now on Prime. When she is unceremoniously dismissed from yet another nanny job for being "too difficult," matronly Guinevere Pettigrew (Frances McDormand, "Nomadland," 2020) seizes an opportunity for a position working for young, beautiful American socialite and aspiring singer/actress Delysia LaFosse (Amy Adams, "American Hustle," 2013). With Delysia balancing several suitors at once while looking to secure a role in a West End production to kick start her career, Miss Pettigrew takes on social secretary duties for the young talent. Over the course of 24 hours of managing calls, auditions, dates, social outings and more, Miss Pettigrew finds out very quickly whether she will sink or swim in her new (essentially stolen) position. Based on the 1938 novel of the same name by Winifred Watson and set in London on the brink of World War II, "Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day" is directed by Bharat Nalluri ("The Man Who Invented Christmas," 2017) and co-written for the screen by Simon Beaufoy ("Slumdog Millionaire," 2008) and David Magee ("Finding Neverland," 2004). Ciarán Hinds ("Rome"), Beatie Edney ("Highlander," 1986), Lee Pace ("Guardians of the Galaxy," 2014), Tom Payne ("Prodigal Son"), Matt Ryan ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Mark Strong ("Zero Dark Thirty," 2012) also star.