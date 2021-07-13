Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Prime

"Hey! Hey! Hey!" Everyone's favorite cartoon Cosby kids have stepped out of the animated world and are now available to stream in all their live-action glory on Prime. Originally created as a character for now-disgraced comedian Bill Cosby's ("The Cosby Show") stand-up routine titled "Buck Buck," which subsequently aired on his album "Revenge" in 1967, Fat Albert is a young man with a hearty appetite and a catchphrase recognizable the world over. Following the character's creation, Fat Albert was the leading character in a cartoon series created and fronted by Cosby himself. Running sporadically from 1971 to 1985 (for a total of 110 episodes and five specials), "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids" was loosely based on Cosby's own childhood gang of friends. In 2004, Fat Albert got the star treatment from none other than "Saturday Night Live's" Kennan Thompson in this film named for the lovable red-sweatered character. When Albert and his friends, Mushmouth (Jermaine Williams, "Stomp the Yard," 2007), Rudy (Shedrack Anderson III, "Blood River"), Bill (Keith D. Robinson, "Dear John," 2010), Weird Harold (Aaron A. Frazier, "The Shield"), Dumb Donald (Marques B. Houston, "You Got Served," 2004) and Russell (Russell Cosby, "Ennis' Gift," 2000), fall out of their TV home and into real-life Philadelphia, Albert resolves to help a young girl named Doris (Kyla Pratt, "The Proud Family") make friends. When Albert falls for Doris's older sister, however, the gang realizes one of their own might not be so eager to return to the land of animated television. Written by Cosby and Charles Kipps (who previously worked together on "The Cosby Mysteries"), the film also stars Dania Ramirez ("Heroes"), Alphonso McAuley ("Walk of Shame," 2014) and J. Mack Slaughter Jr. ("Like Family"), as well as early 2000s musical sensations Omari "Omarion" Grandberry ("Cuts") and Aaron Carter ("College Fright Night," 2014).