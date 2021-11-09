Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Prime

Get lost in the magic of the epic fantasy series "The Wheel of Time," premiering its first three episodes on Prime on Friday, Nov. 19, with episodes airing weekly thereafter. Based on the New York Times bestselling high-fantasy series of the same name by Robert Jordan (and later, Brandon Sanderson), "The Wheel of Time" is set in a world in which the cyclical nature of time means events take place in both the distant past and future. While magic exists, only some are able to access it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike, "Pride & Prejudice," 2005) is one of them, and circumstances take her on a dangerous journey throughout her world with five young people. Believing that one of them is the Dragon Reborn, a figure prophesied to either doom or save humanity, Moiraine travels with the group to find it once and for all. Season 1 of the series is based on the first of 15 books, and with Season 2 already greenlit to go ahead, fans of the series can expect to settle in for a true adventure. From showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), the series is directed by Uta Briesewitz ("Westworld"), Wayne Yip ("Utopia"), Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("The Gilded Age") and Sanaa Hamri ("Empire"). Josha Stradowski ("Just Friends," 2018), Marcus Rutherford ("County Lines," 2019), Zoë Robins ("Power Rangers Ninja Steel"), Sophie Okonedo ("Hotel Rwanda," 2004), Barney Harris ("Brighton Beach," 2020) and Madeleine Madden ("Mystery Road") also star in the series.