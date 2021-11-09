Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Prime

Title: Prime 211114-211120
Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
Pix Info: Madeleine Madden and Josha Stradowski in "The Wheel of Time"
Pix Credit: Prime/Jan Thijs
Pix2 Info: Natti Natasha from "Everybody Loves Natti"
Pix2 Credit: Prime
Pix3 Info: Ewan McGregor stars in "Beginners"
Pix3 Credit: iTunes
By Raye Smith
TV Media
"The Wheel of Time" (2021) - Season 1
Get lost in the magic of the epic fantasy series "The Wheel of Time," premiering its first three episodes on Prime on Friday, Nov. 19, with episodes airing weekly thereafter. Based on the New York Times bestselling high-fantasy series of the same name by Robert Jordan (and later, Brandon Sanderson), "The Wheel of Time" is set in a world in which the cyclical nature of time means events take place in both the distant past and future. While magic exists, only some are able to access it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike, "Pride & Prejudice," 2005) is one of them, and circumstances take her on a dangerous journey throughout her world with five young people. Believing that one of them is the Dragon Reborn, a figure prophesied to either doom or save humanity, Moiraine travels with the group to find it once and for all. Season 1 of the series is based on the first of 15 books, and with Season 2 already greenlit to go ahead, fans of the series can expect to settle in for a true adventure. From showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), the series is directed by Uta Briesewitz ("Westworld"), Wayne Yip ("Utopia"), Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("The Gilded Age") and Sanaa Hamri ("Empire"). Josha Stradowski ("Just Friends," 2018), Marcus Rutherford ("County Lines," 2019), Zoë Robins ("Power Rangers Ninja Steel"), Sophie Okonedo ("Hotel Rwanda," 2004), Barney Harris ("Brighton Beach," 2020) and Madeleine Madden ("Mystery Road") also star in the series.
"Everybody Loves Natti" - Season 1
Take a peek behind the curtain into the life of Latin singing sensation Natti Natasha in the new reality series "Everybody Loves Natti," premiering Friday, Nov. 19, on Prime. The Dominican-born Reggaeton superstar opens up about her family, her relationships and what it takes to stay at the top of the game in a thriving Latinx music scene — all while she navigates a move to Miami and the making of a new record with a baby on the way! Opening up about her early life, the series features appearances from friends and collaborators who've helped get her to where she is today, including musicians Daddy Yankee ("Despacito"), Prince Royce ("Lao' a Lao'") and Becky G ("Shower"), models Yovanna Ventura and Ariadna Gutiérrez, and more. The series comes from creator Mona Scott-Young ("Love & Hip Hop: Miami").
"Beginners" (2010)
The feel-good 2010 romantic comedy "Beginners" is landing on Prime Tuesday, Nov. 16. A heartfelt story about the many different kinds of love, "Beginners" stars Christopher Plummer ("The Insider," 1999) and Ewan McGregor ("Trainspotting," 1996) as father-and-son duo Hal and Oliver. Shortly after the the death of Oliver's mother, Georgia (Mary Page Keller, "The Negotiator," 1998), Hal comes out to his son. Now exploring life as an openly gay man and becoming active in the LGBTQ+ community, Hal is able to be his true self and, as a result, he's more open and honest with Oliver. As the pair grows closer during this time, they make the most of their bond while exploring a more mature and honest side of their relationship. So, when Hal becomes sick and dies of cancer, Oliver finds himself reflecting on the way his relationship with his father had progressed for the better. Told through a series of flashbacks, the story takes place over the five-year period following the death of Oliver's mom and before that of his dad; a period in which Oliver embraces his new-found perspective on life and allows himself to open his own heart to love. Written and directed by Mike Mills ("20th Century Women," 2016), the film also stars Mélanie Laurent ("Inglourious Basterds," 2011), Goran Visnjic ("The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," 2011), Kai Lennox ("Green Room," 2015), Keegan Boos ("Lost"), China Shavers ("American Crime Story") and Melissa Tang ("A Good Day to Die Hard," 2013).