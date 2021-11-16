Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Prime

Come along on the musical "Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus," streaming as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, on Prime. The feathered singing friends are back in this new special holiday episode, a part of the computer-animated children's series "Do, Re & Mi's" first season. Bird buddies Do (Luke Youngblood, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 2001), Re (Jackie Tohn, "GLOW") and Mi (Kristen Bell, "Frozen," 2013) are settling in and preparing for the Winter Nestivus Festival. Almost everything they need is in order, but the trio fears that the festival won't be special unless they can bring back some snow from Music Mountain. Determined to make it the most magical festival of all, Do, Re and Mi set out on an adventure to bring back enough snow to decorate the festival. "Merry Nestivus" is directed by Fabien Ouvrard ("Rabbids Invasion") and written by creators Tohn and Michael Scharf ("The Moon and the Sun: An Imagined Conversation," 2005). Ozioma Akagha ("Delilah"), Fred Armisen ("Portlandia"), Will Collyer ("Wish Dragon," 2021), Robbie Daymond ("Spider-Man"), Mela Lee ("Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir") and Fryda Wolff ("Trolls: The Beat Goes On!") also voice star in the special.