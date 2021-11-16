Weekend Planner: New shows streaming on Prime

Title: Prime 211121-211127
Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021
Pix Info: Re, Mi and Do from "Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus"
Pix Credit: Prime
Pix2 Info: Esme Creed-Miles and Gabriel Akuwudike in "Hanna"
Pix2 Credit: Christopher Raphael/Prime
Pix3 Info: The Zetas from "The House Bunny"
Pix3 Credit: moviestillsdb.com
By Raye Smith
TV Media
"Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus"
Come along on the musical "Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus," streaming as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, on Prime. The feathered singing friends are back in this new special holiday episode, a part of the computer-animated children's series "Do, Re & Mi's" first season. Bird buddies Do (Luke Youngblood, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 2001), Re (Jackie Tohn, "GLOW") and Mi (Kristen Bell, "Frozen," 2013) are settling in and preparing for the Winter Nestivus Festival. Almost everything they need is in order, but the trio fears that the festival won't be special unless they can bring back some snow from Music Mountain. Determined to make it the most magical festival of all, Do, Re and Mi set out on an adventure to bring back enough snow to decorate the festival. "Merry Nestivus" is directed by Fabien Ouvrard ("Rabbids Invasion") and written by creators Tohn and Michael Scharf ("The Moon and the Sun: An Imagined Conversation," 2005). Ozioma Akagha ("Delilah"), Fred Armisen ("Portlandia"), Will Collyer ("Wish Dragon," 2021), Robbie Daymond ("Spider-Man"), Mela Lee ("Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir") and Fryda Wolff ("Trolls: The Beat Goes On!") also voice star in the special.
"Hanna" - Season 3
Jump right back into the action when Season 3 of "Hanna" premieres on Prime Wednesday, Nov. 24. Based on the 2011 film of the same name, the series centers upon Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles, "Dark River," 2017), a teenage girl with extraordinary abilities. Raised in the remote wilderness by her father, Hanna continues on her seemingly tireless journey to ruin the organizations that have taken advantage of her for so long. Trained as an assassin by an evil organization called Utrax, Hanna is now on a mission to destroy the very organization that created her — from the inside out. Created and written by David Farr ("Troy: Fall of a City"), who also wrote the original film, this season is directed by Sacha Polak ("Dirty God," 2019) and Weronika Tofilska ("The Patient," 2014). Mireille Enos ("If I Stay," 2014), Dermot Mulroney ("The Purge"), Áine Rose Daly ("Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"), Gianna Kiehl ("Still Standing," 2018) and Ray Liotta ("Goodfellas," 1990) also star in this coming-of-age thriller.
"Dog Years" (2021)
Get a new "leash" on life with Prime's new original movie, "Dog Years," or "Anni da cane" in the original Italian, premiering Friday, Nov. 26, on the streaming platform. Teenaged Stella (Aurora Giovanazzo, "Freaks Out," 2021) is imaginative, cynical, tormented and more than a little bit clumsy. When a car accident involving a dog changes her life, Stella is convinced she needs to start counting her life in dog years. Now 16 and going on 112 (in her mind, anyway), Stella thinks she is running out of time to live and creates a bucket list of all the things she would like to do before she dies. Directed by Fabio Mollo ("South Is Nothing," 2013), "Dog Years" is written by industry newcomers Alessandro Bosi and Mary Stella Brugiati. Frederico Cesari ("SKAM Italia"), Isabella Mottinelli ("Ce Dio ci aiuti"), Luca Maria Vannuccini ("Piano," 2020), Sabrina Impacciatiore ("The Last Kiss," 2001), Romana Maggiora Vergano ("Liberi tutti") and Achille Lauro ("Festival di Senramo") also star in the film.
"The House Bunny" (2008)
Get a 'rush' with the hilarious teen comedy "The House Bunny," now available to stream on Prime. When professional Bunny Shelley Darlingson (Anna Faris, "Mom") turns 27 and is expelled from the Playboy Mansion for being "too old," she finds herself with nowhere to turn — until she stumbles upon a group of young, attractive girls on a college campus. Learning that they're a part of the Phi Iota Mu sorority, Shelley tries to connect with the sisters but is turned away because of her age and desperation. When she meets the Zeta Alpha Zetas however, a sorority full of nerdy misfits, she vows to live as their house mother and teach them how to have fun and take pride in themselves. Directed by Fred Wolf ("Drunk Parents," 2019), "The House Bunny" also stars Colin Hanks ("Untraceable," 2008), Emma Stone ("La La Land," 2016), Kat Dennings ("2 Broke Girls"), Katharine McPhee ("Shark Night 3D," 2011) and, of course, Hugh Heffner ("Miss March," 2009) in a cameo appearance.