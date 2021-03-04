A COVID friendly house?

» Doors and windows: Adding a seal around exterior doors may eliminate noise from outside. Check your windows, too. By sealing doors and windows you may find your heating and cooling expenses are lowered as well.

» Dining rooms as multipurpose: Some homebuyers are looking for separate dining rooms because they often can be closed off from the other areas of the home. A dining table can turn into a work desk during the day or a school project/learning area. Employees and students both have times when they need to hear or talk without interruption and separating the dining room is one way to meet this need.

» Room dividers: Large spaces can be divided with decorative room dividers, bookshelves, or plants. This can allow for different activities on each side of the divider.

» Outside venues: Don’t forget to use your outside space when the weather permits. You’ll probably enjoy the natural light and fresh air while spreading out on a patio table with your work for day.

In any case, get creative with the home and the space you have so you and your loved ones can get their work done and get along at the same time.

Polly Wooldridge is the 2021 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and a Realtor at John Stewart Walker.

