A good reputation equals success in business

A positive, solid reputation is the foundation of every Realtor’s business.

Realtors that build trust, develop relationships, and embrace strong ethics will experience growth and profitability. These are the agents that will build solid reputations. You want to do business with people who have a great reputation!

Building personal trust can be learned. An effective Realtor will find — and relate to — what they have in common with others, particularly in business. They take the time to listen proactively, giving feedback and asking questions. They are concerned with understanding others’ intentions. Encouraging others, personally and professionally, is a regular practice of successful Realtors — being optimistic, and encouraging the same from other people. Trust and reputation go hand-in-hand.

Realtors rely on their reputation to gain business. What people are saying about their buying or selling experience to their friends and neighbors will determine if that Realtor is viewed as someone to be trusted and relied on by their clients. Realtors with solid reputations will earn referrals from past clients.

When determining which agent you want to represent you, it is likely you’ll ask people you know and possibly choose the agent they speak well of.