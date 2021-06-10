A realtor will walk you through all the steps

What is your first step to buying a home? It is not recommended you just start looking at homes for sale until you know what you can afford, and certainly do not make an offer on a home without being preapproved for a loan.

Experian.com says, “Prequalified is when you [the consumer] agree to provide your credit information to a lender in order to shop for credit offers — such as a credit card or loan. Preapproved is when a lender independently determines that you meet their requirements for credit and sends you an offer.”

» You can check your own credit score free online. Scores range from 300 (no, you are not buying a home with that score) to 850 (stellar credit). When you check your credit report, look for any errors, question them and dispute them. Your credit score is a huge factor in determining if you qualify for a loan and what interest rate you will be charged. Your lender can coach you on how to increase your credit score.