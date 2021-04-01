Common Mistakes Home Buyers Make

Failing to add contingencies: A home inspection may protect you from future repairs you are unaware of, or at least make you aware of those upcoming expenses. The inspector will find problems. The contract should be contingent on a satisfactory home inspection. Another contingency is getting your loan. In addition, it is wise to make the contract contingent on the home appraising for the price you agree to pay. A good real estate agent will protect your interests by adding contingencies in the contract. Be sure to ask!

Offering too low: Some buyers are overconfident. They think they can buy their dream house at a fraction of its actual value. Do not start your negotiations too low. You can offend the sellers and make the entire transaction difficult and tense all the way through to closing. You may need that seller to allow you possession prior to closing, or the seller may choose to leave you furnishings or equipment, such as a much-needed lawnmower. If you have not gotten off to a difficult start, they are more apt to work with you. In today’s market, your offer is not likely to be considered if you offer a low price or add too many contingencies. This is when you need your Realtor’s advice!

Not being represented: You should find a real estate agent you trust and let them do their job. Realtors abide by a code of ethics and number one is “to protect and promote the interests of their client.” Choose an agent who has experience, has earned designations, and has won awards, or is young, eager and sharp. In most cases, the seller already has promised to pay the buyer’s agent as a part of their listing agreement, so if you do not use a buyer’s agent to represent you, the seller’s agent will keep that part of the commission and you are on your own.