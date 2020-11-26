Design Trends for 2021

It is hard to believe that 2021 is a little more than 30 days away.

With a new year approaching quickly, now is the time to start thinking about how you want to update your space. If you’re wondering how the design trends are looking, here is a great place to start!

Less is moreAfter Marie Kondo took over last year, there is no surprise the idea of “less is more” is trending in the décor space. Take the time to check each space in your home and ensure your décor is intentional.

Make sure all of your belongings have a place and they all serve a purpose.

It’s best to have things that mean something to you; things that make you feel comfortable.

Scandinavian and Japanese styleBoth cultures celebrate minimalism while encouraging functionality. With white shades dominating spaces in this style, you also will find natural woods and materials in large spaces that are open and bright.

PersonalizationOne of the most marked trends in interior design is focused on the personalization of your space.

Take into account what you already love when creating spaces in your home without worrying about what others consider stylish or up-to-date.