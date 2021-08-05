Disclosures: If sellers know about it, they must let buyers know

Disclosure: The action of making new or secret information known.

This is an important word in real estate. The idea is, “if you know, you must disclose.” Real estate disclosure statements, which can come in a variety of forms, are the buyer’s opportunity to learn as much as possible about the property and the seller’s experience in it. Potential seller disclosures range from knowledge of leaky windows to work done without the benefit of a permit, to information about a major construction or development project nearby. Not only do disclosure documents serve to inform buyers, but they also can protect sellers from future legal action. It is the seller’s chance to reveal anything that can negatively affect the value, usefulness or enjoyment of the property.

When buying a home, you have the right to know anything negative that might affect your decision to purchase it. As a seller, you have the obligation to tell the buyer those negative facts. For instance, if the roof leaks, the seller may not paint over the spot in the ceiling and simply not tell the buyer. However, the seller can not disclose what he doesn’t know. With most real estate contracts, the buyer has the right to inspect the property.