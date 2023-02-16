New ornamentals for 2023 look quite interesting. Some of them could become garden favorites.

Hollyhocks in the Spotlight series are true perennials developed by the German perennial specialist Jelitto. The newest addition to the series is called Purple Rain, which has single flowers like old-fashioned hollyhocks and it comes from www.rootsrhizomes.com for $12.95.

A new native Indian grass called Golden Sunset has brilliant, golden yellow wheat-like stalks and seed heads rising to a height of six feet in fall. Plants growing in three-inch pots are $14.75 from www.gilberthwild.com.

The first zinnias to reach Europe and America in 1800 were small red and yellow varieties from Peru. You can grow similar zinnias by planting the new Peruvian Blend, available from www.botanicalinterests.com where you can get 24 seeds for $2.69.

Snapdragon Cherry Twist sports a blush of cherry red on its white flowers plus a strip of yellow to guide bumble bees to the cache of pollen within it blooms. You can get 700 seeds for $4 from www.selectseeds.com.

Five new canna lillies have been introduced by Horn Canna Farm (www.cannas.net). They include Pink Magic, Thai Pink, Confetti, Whithelm Pride and Orange Punch with prices ranging from $12 to $17 per bulb.

Sedona Sun is a new ornamental pepper with lemon yellow and carrot orange fruits that are edible, milder than a jalapeno and almost 100% deer proof. A packet of eight seeds is $3.99 from www.seedsandsuch.com and 50 seeds go for $12.50.

An ideal cut flower, Pacific Apricot Beauty calendula (pot marigold), has sturdy 24-inch stems topped with fully double blooms of pastel melon color. Calendula is like candy for deer so you need to protect this flower after spending $4 for 100 seeds at www.johnnyseeds.com.

Burpee Seeds has several new flowers, among them Pretty Parasols. This new native echinacea or coneflower has pendulous four-and-a-half-inch wide petals that incline downward to suggest the shape of umbrellas, and you can get one of these perennials with white blooms that shade toward soft pink for $19.95 from www.burpee.com.

Their new Sensational lavender has more abundant extra large fragrant mauve-colored flower spikes than other lavenders. One of these lavender plants with unprecedented heat and humidity tolerance will run you $18.95.

Chocolate Marzipan is a new elderberry, a garden designer’s dream with a massive 12-foot-tall by 12-foot-wide frame that has widely-arching stems cloaked in purple-black foliage and accented with clusters of white flowers in summer that fade into attractive purple racemes. Plants sell for $27 at www.plantdelights.com.

A new bachelor button or cornflower called Velvet Dawn is thistle shaped, deep purple and tall enough to make excellent cut flowers from spring into early summer if you plant seeds directly in your garden soil in early spring. To meet the needs of the bees and butterflies, you can get 250 seeds for $3.29 from www.reneesgarden.com, and these easily grown blossoms traditionally have been used as lapel corsages.