Don Davis: 2023 tomatoes feature new versions of old favorites

Flavor, color and size are three reasons to grow the new tomato varieties released for 2023. Some of them are updated versions of old favorites from the 20th century.

Last year, an improved Big Beef tomato called Big Beef Plus came out. This year, there are more members of the Plus series to consider for their superior flavor and adaptability.

The new Celebrity Plus tomato has more uniform shoulder ripening, better crack tolerance and improved disease resistance when compared to the widely popular Celebrity tomato released in 1984. Thirty seeds of this hybrid that ripens 78 days after planting will cost you $5.50 at www.johnnyseeds.com.

The best yellow hybrid tomato has been Lemon Boy ever since it appeared on the market almost four decades ago. Now you can grow Lemon Boy Plus, a hybrid ready to pick in 75 days that produces eight-ounce rounded and flattened tomatoes with great flavor, mild yet sweet and tangy. You can get 30 seeds for $6.95 from www.parkseed.com.

Lemon Boy Plus is classified as a beefsteak tomato because of its meaty flesh and small seed cavities. The term beefsteak may have originated in a 1869 seed catalog that boasted about a tomato being as “solid and meaty as a beefsteak.”

The new Glitter tomato has an appealing color described as brilliant shimmering orange. It looks like an orange version of the award-winning Juliet tomato, and you can buy 15 seeds of this hybrid for $3.25 from www.tomatogrowers.com.

Also, new for 2023 is Zapotec Oaxacan Ribbed from Oaxaca, Mexico, a large deeply-ribbed pink/red tomato that can weigh up to one pound. Seeds for this somewhat hollow but sweet and mild tomato suitable for stuffing are $3.15 for a packet of 30, and they come from www.totallytomato.com.

Burpee Seeds feature the new Vivacious tomato on the front cover of its 2023 catalog for good reason. Its luminous orange-scarlet fruits have a perfectly balanced flavor with the right combination of sweetness and acidity, plus 40% of your recommended daily vitamin A intake in a single four-ounce tomato.

Vivacious tomato plants produce up to 70 fruits each, making them a serious source of nutritious food. Seed packets contain 20 seeds and sell for $8.95 at www.burpee.com.

One trend in the seed business is toward highly productive new hybrid tomatoes with the flavor and color of old-fashioned heirloom tomatoes. The latest entry in this trend is Pink Delicious, a raspberry pink tomato with firm flesh, superb flavor and broad disease resistance, available from Twilley Seeds (800) 622-7333 at $4.20 per 25 seeds.

Harris Seeds of Rochester, New York, has a new hybrid Bulgarian tomato called Bendida that is deep orange in color and high in beta-carotene. It is superbly flavorful, and you can get 50 untreated seeds for $8.58 from www.harrisseeds.com.

Bendida’s meaty six ounce fruits grow in multiple clusters with up to eight tomatoes in each. You can enjoy the their distinctive color in salads, sauces and stored away frozen or canned.