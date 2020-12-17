Don Davis: A little care for plants and trees

An overgrown philodendron houseplant was among subjects recently on the minds of readers. After a summer outdoors it required some attention.
Q. I have a very large philodendron that has outgrown its pot and I am wondering if I could cut some of the stems and roots away as I repot it. I kept it outside all summer and the plant loved it. I have cut three of the leaves away, remaining leaves to four. I hope not to kill or damage its growth next year, but I need to repot because it is leaning badly. Any advice would be helpful.
— S.W., Lynchburg
A. Keeping the leaves and roots in balance is important, and trimming your philodendron’s roots should be no problem since you have already cut off some leaves. Tree philodendrons are bushy and you can prune away most of their leaves without doing any real harm. Other philodendrons with vining stems may be cut just above a leaf to encourage a more dense growth habit. You can even cut off philodendron plants a foot above the soil line, as long as there are a few leaves left.
Q. I am disappointed in your advice. As much as I respect your years of experience I am going to beg you to stop recommending the use of Roundup, which is clearly harmful to humans, insects and ultimately ecosystems everywhere. It should be banned and has been found to cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is a poison, toxic to living things. It might be contributing to the decline in bee populations. Surely that matters to gardeners. Please take a stand and suggest other ways to kill weeds. The chemical industry is hurting life on our planet and we need to speak up. Thanks for listening.
— D.C.G., Lynchburg
A. Looking back on my November newspaper columns I was sorry to see I mentioned Roundup in two of the four columns. It was among several optional treatments I mentioned for weeds, but twice in one month seems excessive. I must agree that too much Roundup currently is sprayed in our country, especially when broadcast over millions of acres of genetically modified crops like Roundup Ready corn, soybeans and cotton. In the future, I will be sure to include the full range of physical, cultural, biological and chemical control methods known to work on weeds.
Q. I recently was reading an article you did in The News and Advance. I am new to gardening and planting things. It has been my quarantine project. I have a quick question. Would mid-December be too late to plant a Leyland cypress tree here in the Lynchburg area?
— H. J., Amherst
A. Your cypress will do fine if planted this month. Its roots can spend winter getting established to prepare the tree for rapid growth in spring. Cold weather is nothing to worry about if you water the tree well at planting time and cover its root zone with a layer of mulch. Deer are another matter.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
