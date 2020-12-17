Don Davis: A little care for plants and trees

An overgrown philodendron houseplant was among subjects recently on the minds of readers. After a summer outdoors it required some attention.

Q. I have a very large philodendron that has outgrown its pot and I am wondering if I could cut some of the stems and roots away as I repot it. I kept it outside all summer and the plant loved it. I have cut three of the leaves away, remaining leaves to four. I hope not to kill or damage its growth next year, but I need to repot because it is leaning badly. Any advice would be helpful.

— S.W., Lynchburg

A. Keeping the leaves and roots in balance is important, and trimming your philodendron’s roots should be no problem since you have already cut off some leaves. Tree philodendrons are bushy and you can prune away most of their leaves without doing any real harm. Other philodendrons with vining stems may be cut just above a leaf to encourage a more dense growth habit. You can even cut off philodendron plants a foot above the soil line, as long as there are a few leaves left.