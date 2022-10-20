Don Davis: Abundance of acorns may be sign of cold winter

This coming winter could be a bad one according to the oak trees. Their acorns are carpeting the ground in numbers not seen in years.

Q. Do you have any idea why the oak trees have so many acorns this year? The trees in my back yard are dropping acorns by the gallon. Also does it mean that the winter is going to be really bad? — R.J., Evington

A. Every two to five years the red and white oak trees produce an overabundance of acorns in what is called a mast year. Mast is a name for tree fruit and there is soft mast (apples, berries) and hard mast (nuts and acorns). More than 100 kinds of animals feed on acorns including birds, rodents, deer, squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, raccoons and insects. Populations of acorn-eating creatures go down in normal years when the number of acorns is lower. During a mast year, there are more acorns than the animals can eat and many survive and produce tree seedlings. Weather is another part of the equation. Cold, rainy weather in the spring is bad for airborne grains of oak pollen, while warm dry weather enhances spread of pollen. Along with early migrating birds, wooly bear caterpillars and squirrel nests built high in the tree tops, a heavy crop of acorns is said to predict a cold winter. One thing you can expect in a year or two is more wildlife and an increase in the ticks they carry.

Q. My zinnias have developed what I think is powdery mildew disease. I have been drying the seeds and saving them for next year’s garden before the mildew showed up. Now that they are covered in mildew, can I still dry and save the seeds or will they contaminate the others? The red zinnias are in a separate garden and they got the mildew first and look worse than the others. I look forward to your column every Sunday and always read it before the rest of the paper. — R.A., Amherst

A. Your pictures definitely show powdery mildew. Contaminating your saved seeds with those from diseased zinnia plants is not likely. Only a few plant diseases are transmitted on or in seeds and powdery mildew is not one of them. The fungus responsible for it (Golovinomyces spadiceus) reproduces by airborne spores that stay on plant debris in winter.

Q. Over the weekend I found three spotted lantern flies on my house in Lynchburg. I live approximately 1,000 feet from railroad tracks. Do I need to alert anyone? These bugs did not seem to be in good condition and they died. — R.C., Lynchburg

A. Authorities are asking people who discover lantern flies to report them to their local office of Va. Cooperative Extension. You can reach the Lynchburg office at (434) 455-3740. This Chinese import was first detected eight years ago in Pennsylvania, and it will eventually have a negative impact on our quality of life.