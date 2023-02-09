Boxwoods and houseplants are on the minds of readers. It seems both of them have been troubled by small flying insects.

Q. Last year I asked you about an invasion of boxwood leaf miner insects on our three Green Gem boxwoods. You suggested one method of control by waiting until winter and then cutting the bushes to the ground to eliminate insect larvae that are living in the leaves waiting for warm weather to complete development. We did this today! I’m hoping to see new healthy growth this spring. — C.S., Lynchburg

A. Your photos show boxwoods pruned down to a height of about six inches. There is nothing but bare stems left. You have done the right thing to control leaf miners without the use of pesticides. Cutting off and disposing of the plants’ infested leaves in winter will get rid of 100% of the leaf miner larvae which feed inside the leaves until they emerge in April as flying adults. Latent buds existing on the bare boxwood stems will produce new leaves and stems later this year. They will be free of leaf miners unless some of them fly over from a neighbor’s yard.

Q. I read your column faithfully and thank you for providing good info over the years. I have a gnat question. We have a tropical floor plant, about 40 years old, that we brought outside a couple of years ago in the summer to repot it. Not sure if that is when the gnats arrived. Perhaps we did not notice them as the plant is on the second floor in a guest bedroom. No other houseplants are in that room. We discovered the little flying bugs about six months ago and have treated the plant six times using a systemic product at first. When that didn’t work, we put up sheets of plastic in the room (plant is a bit too heavy to keep carrying it outside) and sprayed it with an indoor houseplant insect and mite control product (Bioadvanced brand). The bugs are black, and I do see them away from the plant. I just found one in a magazine rack. My husband is reluctant to get rid of the plant because it has been around for a long time and it is attractive. Is there anything we else we can do? I don’t want the bugs coming downstairs as we have five other plants. — M.A., Lynchburg

A. It sounds like you have darkwinged fungus gnats. They breed in potting soil and spraying only kills adults. A better method of control is to apply a soil drench. This could be water in which you have soaked some tobacco or water mixed with a product called Gnatrol. Once you control the soil’s population of gnat larvae, your flying gnat problem will be over in 10 days. Fungus gnats thrive in wet environments, and the easiest way to reduce their numbers is to let your plants go longer between waterings and keep the soil drier.