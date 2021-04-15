Don Davis: Celebrating the sunflower

Now is the time to celebrate sunflowers. The National Garden Bureau has designated 2021 as the Year of the Sunflower.
This plant native to America makes people smile. As the world’s most recognizable flower, sunflower has a cheerful, joyful and happy appearance that everyone likes.
It’s seeds germinate readily when soil temperatures reach 55 to 60 degrees, which occurs this month in Lynchburg. You can continue planting more sunflower seeds until August and have them blooming through the fall.
Native Americans on both sides of the Mexican border began growing sunflowers more than 4,000 years ago. Sunflower seeds found in Mexican archeological sites were dated at 2,100 B.C.
Every garden needs sunflowers to be complete. Their flowers are made up of hundreds or even thousands of tiny flowers called disc florets, and they produce nectar and pollen to nourish pollinating insects of many kinds.
Some of the new sunflowers bred for use as cut flowers have a longer vase life as a result of having no pollen. However, they still do have nectar to feed the bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
Sunflowers with a single stem topped by one large flower are iconic across rural landscapes. Their flowering period is brief, so you need to sow additional seeds every 10 to 14 days to obtain a constant supply of sunflowers blooming in your flower beds and vegetable garden.
Then there are the branching sunflowers. They produce clusters of smaller flowers over a longer period of time and two good examples are Sonja and Soraya.
Single-stem sunflowers include the tallest ones such as Paul Bunyon, American Giant, Sunzilla, Pike’s Peak and Kong. They have the genetics needed to reach heights of more than 15 feet.
The world’s tallest sunflower grew in Germany in 2014. It was more than 30 feet tall.
Sunflowers come in every size from huge to miniature. The shortest sunflowers include Teddy Bear, Music Box and Suntastic.
Birds appreciate a supply of sunflower seeds, especially cardinals, blue jays and nuthatches. To satisfy their needs, you could sow some black oil sunflower seeds or any other kind available.
People who enjoy eating sunflower seeds will be planting culinary sunflower varieties such as Grey Stripe, Titan and Russian Mammoth.
An old copy of All About Vegetables offered the following recipe for preparing sunflower seeds: mix two cups of unwashed dried seeds with one teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, one teaspoon salt and one and a half tablespoons of melted butter. Roast at 250 degrees for an hour, shaking the pan and redistributing the seeds as needed.
Sunflowers in bloom follow the sun as it tracks across the sky, in a phenomenon called heliotropism. They always turn toward the sun as the day goes on.
According to the Home Garden Seed Association, sunflower movement is the result of different sides of the stem elongating at different times of day. Plant hormones such as auxin are involved.
Sunflower breeders have been busy producing new varieties. You can find dozens of them online and in catalogs and stores.