Don Davis: Celebrating the sunflower

Now is the time to celebrate sunflowers. The National Garden Bureau has designated 2021 as the Year of the Sunflower.

This plant native to America makes people smile. As the world’s most recognizable flower, sunflower has a cheerful, joyful and happy appearance that everyone likes.

It’s seeds germinate readily when soil temperatures reach 55 to 60 degrees, which occurs this month in Lynchburg. You can continue planting more sunflower seeds until August and have them blooming through the fall.

Native Americans on both sides of the Mexican border began growing sunflowers more than 4,000 years ago. Sunflower seeds found in Mexican archeological sites were dated at 2,100 B.C.

Every garden needs sunflowers to be complete. Their flowers are made up of hundreds or even thousands of tiny flowers called disc florets, and they produce nectar and pollen to nourish pollinating insects of many kinds.

Some of the new sunflowers bred for use as cut flowers have a longer vase life as a result of having no pollen. However, they still do have nectar to feed the bees, butterflies and other pollinators.