Don Davis: Cherry, princess trees in area raise questions

Trees are getting noticed. Some trees seem to be thriving while others have struggled.

Q. Back again with some questions about our Canada Red cherry tree. It seemed to start out OK last spring with lots of blooms and green leaves, but about the time the leaves began to turn red/purple in late spring, it lost a lot of leaves, and now it really doesn’t look well at all. I noticed several spots on the lower trunk where it seems to be bleeding a considerable amount of some sort of sap. I don’t know whether that is from insect damage, disease or what. I would appreciate your thoughts on the problem and about what might be done to help and hopefully save the tree. Assuming the worst case scenario, what would be your suggestions for a small relatively low-maintenance replacement for the tree in our yard? — B.G., Lynchburg

A. Your cherry appears to have lost over half of its leaves earlier this year and the sap showing on its trunk could indicate serious trouble for the tree. Canada Red is a native chokecherry, named for its bitter berries, which are just right for hungry birds but no good for pie-making. It tolerates heat and dry soil while providing a food source for the larvae of Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly. Your tree also may be a food source for insect pests such as peach tree borer and lesser peach tree borer, both of which can cause sticky sap to ooze out of the trunk as they kill their host tree. Controlling them with insecticide sprays in late summer may help save your tree but these insects are under the bark and difficult to eliminate. Cherries have been known as short-lived trees because of the effect of wood borers. Your close-up photo of the tree trunk shows a vertical scar that probably resulted from southwest injury, a form of freeze damage also called bark cracking and sunscald. It also may be playing a role in your tree’s decline. If you need to replace the cherry, perhaps another flowering native tree such as dogwood, redbud or sweet bay magnolia would be suitable.

Q. I hope you are doing well. My grandpa saw your name in the newspaper and was wondering if you could identify this plant that came up voluntarily in their plant bed. — G.B., Lynchburg

A. Your picture shows a Chinese plant called princess tree, royal paulownia and simply, paulownia. It was named for Russian princess Anna Paulowna (1795-1865). Every mature paulownia tree produces thousands of winged seeds that blow in the wind before settling down to germinate in places such as your grandpa’s plant bed. Although paulownia is a weed, you could continue to enjoy its enormous coarse-textured leaves as a focal point in your home landscape. Just be sure to cut it back to the ground each winter to prevent the tree from reaching its ultimate height of 50 feet.