Readers have been thinking about Christmas cactus and miniature roses. Mysterious patches of scorched brown grass with green grass in the center also caused concern.

Q. I have three Christmas cacti and I don’t know when they are supposed to bloom. I am so unsure as to how to treat them. I told a family member one time that you can’t kill one of these. Well mine are looking pretty pitiful. Is it OK to transplant them now? If so please instruct me so I don’t really kill them. Also I have peonies that need to be transplanted. They are coming up under my butter fly bush. Is it safe to dig them now? I don’t want to lose them either. My flowering skills are very limited. I look forward to your columns always and am thankful for your advice. — S.M., Charlotte Court House

A. November to February is flowering season for Christmas cactus, and you can promote flower bud formation by leaving the plants outdoors through October and exposing them to cool weather. You could transplant now, using a new pot that is slightly larger than the old pot. To keep the cactus roots from staying too wet, you may want to use clay pots instead of plastic ones. Peonies may be safely transplanted at any time in late summer and fall.

Q. I have a couple of questions that I hope you can help me with. My two miniature rose bushes are being plagued by aphids. They are growing indoors on a windowsill where the aphids keep coming back and killing all of the leaves on one plant and most of the leaves on the other (photos attached). I have tried mashing the aphids between my finger tips and spraying them with a mild soap (baby shampoo and water) which could possibly be harming the rose leaves. I also have attached a photo of a dead spot in my yard and I don’t know how it got there or what it is. Can you tell me anything about this or what might have caused it? A similar spot appeared on the other side of my sidewalk and the grass eventually grew back green. — P.B., Lynchburg

A. Although books may recommend miniature roses for indoor culture, they are actually cold hardy plants that grow best outdoors in a sunny location where lady bugs, lace wings and other predators can catch and eat any aphids that attack them. If aphids continue to feed on your plants, you could spray them with a commercially available insecticidal soap product. Your yard’s dead spot involves unrelated species such as fescue, crabgrass and nutsedge, so there is no chance an insect or disease could be the cause. The pattern of green and brown in your picture indicates someone parked a lawnmower on your lawn right after cutting the grass and heat from its engine caused the spot. After seeing the same spot in my lawn, I have started parking my mower on pavement.