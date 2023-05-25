Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tomatoes are heavy feeders. They require various elements including nitrogen which can come from clover.

Q. Last fall I planted clover where I always plant my tomatoes, hoping it would put nitrogen into the soil naturally. Now the clover is a foot tall with a red top. I dug a hole and planted my homegrown tomato plants where the clover is growing along a fence. Should I remove the remaining clover? — B.W., Lynchburg

A. Removing the clover closest to the tomato plants would keep it from taking up water needed by the tomatoes. You could cut the clover plants and lay them on the soil around your tomatoes to act as mulch. Their nitrogen is located in root nodules and it will be released over time.

Q. We filled our swimming pool with 34 dump truck loads of dirt and made a raised garden bed in August 2016. We first used red oak boards and have had to replace most of them due to rot. Now we are using corrugated steel materials which we believe will last. We have 10 raised beds inside the fenced pool area, one outside and we now have four in our regular garden. We have always had a large garden and the first year I had raised beds I sent pictures to Garden Trends and won first place in their 2017 Home Garden Photo Contest and a $100 gift. We were very blessed. We enjoyed your article on raised beds and the info you provide. — J.L., Bedford

A. That is quite an honor. Congratulations and thank you for the input.

Q. Your expertise in choosing grasses and other ground covers is what caused a neighbor to suggest that I email you. I am on the board of an HOA that takes care of septic systems for its members. We recently hired a lot clearing company to remove trees from a septic drain field. That took place a week ago and now it is clear that we are going to have to take measures to prevent soil erosion. The question arises, what kind of seed or ground cover should we plant? We need something that is easy to grow, inexpensive, has enough roots to hold the soil (mostly clay), does not need to be replanted year after year and does not have such deep water seeking roots that it would endanger the septic field. An additional problem is that the septic field is so far from a home that there is no easy access to a water spigot. — B.G., Lynchburg

A. The perfect ground cover for septic fields is grass and the one called tall fescue thrives in sunny environments. This low maintenance perennial turf grass lasts for many years and establishing it from seed does not cost much. Kentucky 31 tall fescue, an old coarse textured variety, will do the job. Spreading a light coating of straw over the seeded area will improve your results if watering is not possible.