Summer is full of surprises both good and bad. Barren cucumber vines and a nest of yellow jackets are two to consider.

Q. I have two questions begging for an answer. My cucumber plants, which I grow in a tower structure, are growing well, looking healthy and are full of flowers, but they have not produced any fruit. First they bloomed for quite a while without setting a single fruit. Now I have only a few inch long cucumbers that do not grow and then die on the vine. They have plenty of water. — J.P., Amherst

A. Cucumbers and other cucurbits such as squash have flowers that are either male or female, and the male flowers usually appear before the female flowers. When cucumbers do form but shrivel up instead of developing to harvest size, you can blame pollination. Perhaps the pollinating insects were discouraged by wet weather or something else in the environment.

Q. Are you the right person to ask about compost bins? I have had one for a number of years and when I last opened it, a terrible swarm of yellow jackets flew out and attacked me. I do not think that I could risk another attack. I was put out of commission for a whole week and am still a bit sensitive around the areas where I was stung. I do not want to open the bin again, and will begin putting my compostible items in the regular garbage now, unfortunately. How can I get rid of the compost bin? What can I do to dismantle it? It is a pretty good black plastic bin and I have never had much trouble with it. I never want to use it again. — S.P., Lynchburg

A. That is a horror story. Yellow jackets are the most painful of stinging wasps and a single sting is enough to really set you back. You can safely dismantle your bin in the middle of winter when temperatures should be cold enough to kill every last yellow jacket. To find a new owner for the compost bin, you could contact the Lynchburg Master Gardener volunteers at www.hcmga.com, or maybe a site such as www.lynchburggrows.org and www.freecycle.org. Yellow jackets build nests in places where you least expect them.

Q. I need your help with determining if this a hollyhock or something kin (a mutant version). You can see in the photos that the leaves look like a hollyhock’s. But what baffles me is how huge it has become and that it is not sending up the normal flower spike. Also it has clumps of leaves and new growth at the base and top. The bed where it is growing had a flower seed mix which included a mallow last year. In the past we grew hollyhocks but had to abandon them due to rust disease. My family and I are looking forward to your answer. — R.A., Amherst

A. Hollyhock plants cross-pollinate freely. You never know what to expect from one year to another.