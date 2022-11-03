Don Davis: Early frost damages some plants, but stops crabgrass

A dry autumn and an early frost have given gardeners heartburn. Lynchburg’s first frost of the fall came Oct. 19, more than a week before its average date.

Basil, salvia and zinnia were among the first plants to show frost injury and lose their color. On the bright side, frost stopped crabgrass in its tracks and put wiregrass on its way to dormancy.

Frost improves the flavor of root crops, such as turnips and radishes as well as greens such as collard, kale and mustard. Lettuce and spinach now are at their best — sweet and crunchy.

Houseplants need careful management this month to help them adjust to their less-than-perfect environment. Short days combined with low temperatures make them use less water and fertilizer.

On the other hand, indoor humidity levels are rock bottom during heating season, causing plants to dry out more rapidly than normal. Your job is providing the water required by each kind of plant while giving them as much light as possible.

Houseplants get dusty over time. Efforts to remove unsightly dust and restore the luster of your tropical foliage can range from wiping each individual leaf with a damp cloth for rubber plants to showering peace lilies in your bath tub.

Boxed amaryllis bulbs have appeared in stores, ready for gift giving or your personal plant collection. If your amaryllis is alive when spring comes, pot it up using a clay pot that is only slightly wider than the bulb and grow it outdoors in summer with plenty of sun, fertilizer and water.

Unboxed amaryllis bulbs also are available at this time of year. They are much larger, they cost more and they will deliver a greater number of flowers than the mass merchandized boxed amaryllis.

You have a choice in November: Either remove the tree leaves covering your lawn or let it all go natural.

Both are viable options. You can let nature take its course and develop a woodland or you can maintain a lawn by getting rid of the tree leaves.

It is time to start pruning shrubbery after cold weather settles in, and November is one of the best months to prune abelia, arborvitae, boxwood, butterfly bush, holly, juniper, photinia, privet and yew.

The last vegetables to plant every year are shallot and garlic, and November is not too late. If you wait until spring to plant them, the quality and quantity of your harvest will suffer.

Seed and plant catalogs for 2023 will come in the mail this month and continue arriving into April. The first to arrive are usually Dixondale Onion Farms, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Twilley Seeds, Burpee Seeds and High Mowing Seeds.

At season’s end, you can take stock of your gardening situation and note the ups and downs of the year. And make plans to do better next time.

I tried the new Big Beef Plus tomato alongside the original Big Beef. It was a good pairing and I will continue to plant both of them.