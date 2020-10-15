Don Davis: Enjoy the flavor of microgreens this fall

Next, you need a bag of a soilless mix, the kind of fluffy peat-based product you would use when starting garden transplants. Compost and soil from your yard do not work as well due to inherent aeration/drainage and disease issues.

After filling your container and watering the soilless mix, you can scatter seeds over the surface. Some degree of crowding is expected, so you can put down 10 small seeds per square inch and six to eight larger seeds per square inch of area.

Small seeds need no soil covering while larger ones do best with a light covering of soilless mix or vermiculite. The final step is covering the container with white or clear plastic to hold in moisture and warmth during germination.

The top of your refrigerator has the even warmth needed for seed germination. Once that happens, you can remove the plastic cover and grow your microgreens in a sunny window or under LED grow lights.

Harvesting involves scissors. It is time to enjoy eating microgreens when they are about two inches tall.

The fastest growers are members of the brassica family: cabbage, broccoli, collard, mustard, cauliflower, kale, turnip and radish. An additional two weeks are needed to grow sunflower, nasturtium, beet, carrot, chard, celery, pea, scallion, dill, parsley, basil and arugula.