Don Davis: Enjoy the flavor of microgreens this fall

The season for growing vegetables outdoors is slipping away. Fortunately, our indoor gardening season has just begun and you can grow microgreens or vegetable confetti all winter long.
Ready to eat in as little as two weeks after you sow seeds, microgreens include tender young stems, seed leaves (cotyledons) and perhaps some true leaves that develop after the seed leaves. They add valuable nutrients, fun colors and crunchy textures to soup, stew, sandwiches and salads as well as to main dishes as an ingredient and a garnish.
Flavor is a major reason for growing microgreens. Many of them have more intense flavor than the same plants do when full grown.
So called “baby greens” are older and larger than microgreens. Sprouts get harvested at a younger age than microgreens and they include stems, seed leaves and roots but no true leaves.
According to the Home Garden Seed Association, microgreens are delicate bursts of flavor you can grow without all the fuss involved with producing sprouts. Safe sprouting involves treating seeds with a vinegar or hydrogen peroxide solution and either sterilizing your sprouting container with boiling water or sanitizing it with a bleach and water mixture.
To begin growing microgreens you could use a clean, shallow tray or other container with holes in the bottom for drainage. A depth of two inches is enough.
Next, you need a bag of a soilless mix, the kind of fluffy peat-based product you would use when starting garden transplants. Compost and soil from your yard do not work as well due to inherent aeration/drainage and disease issues.
After filling your container and watering the soilless mix, you can scatter seeds over the surface. Some degree of crowding is expected, so you can put down 10 small seeds per square inch and six to eight larger seeds per square inch of area.
Small seeds need no soil covering while larger ones do best with a light covering of soilless mix or vermiculite. The final step is covering the container with white or clear plastic to hold in moisture and warmth during germination.
The top of your refrigerator has the even warmth needed for seed germination. Once that happens, you can remove the plastic cover and grow your microgreens in a sunny window or under LED grow lights.
Harvesting involves scissors. It is time to enjoy eating microgreens when they are about two inches tall.
The fastest growers are members of the brassica family: cabbage, broccoli, collard, mustard, cauliflower, kale, turnip and radish. An additional two weeks are needed to grow sunflower, nasturtium, beet, carrot, chard, celery, pea, scallion, dill, parsley, basil and arugula.
You can make mixtures of the above or let the seed professionals do it for you. The 2020 Johnnys Selected Seeds catalog lists four mixes: Rainbow Sprinkles, Confetti, Mild Micro Mix and Spicy Micro Mix.
Eighty kinds of vegetables, herbs and flowers can be grown as microgreens.
Tomatoes are not among them because their leaves are considered to be poisonous.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
