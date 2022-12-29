Don Davis: Gardeners can start new year with blank slate

The new year is a blank slate for gardeners. You can spend the first month doing indoor gardening and then venture outdoors for yard work if weather permits.

Many houseplants get killed by well-meaning gardeners who water too much. It is always best to water according to each plant’s needs instead of watering by the calendar on a regular schedule.

Plants growing in porous terra cotta clay pots need more frequent watering than those in plastic pots because of evaporation of moisture through the sides of the pots. During the short days of winter, houseplants usually need less water than they do in summer.

The wilted leaves of peace lily tell you it needs water immediately. Other plants such as snake plant, elephant foot tree and yucca never show any sign of wilting when water is needed.

Pushing your finger into the pot’s surface soil a couple of inches deep and feeling for moisture is a time honored method of determining the need for watering. Grabbing a handful of foliage and feeling for turgidity also is effective in deciding whether to add water.

You also can tell if a plant is dry by its weight. Houseplants grow in artificial soil mixes containing peat moss and bark, materials which are heavy when wet and light when dry.

Sound is another clue to the need for water. If you rap on the side of a houseplant’s pot and you hear a hollow or almost metallic sound, the plant’s soil is dry. A dull thud indicates the pot is wet enough.

The color of the soil in your houseplants’ pots changes as it dries out. Wet soil is dark brown in color and dry soil looks lighter brown.

January is not too early to sow seeds. Small pots and trays of seedlings will grow under lights or on a windowsill to provide some fresh dill, basil, cilantro and parsley clippings for your winter meals.

Under an array of fluorescent or LED lighting, you can begin growing edibles from seeds, plants such as onion, leek and shallot. They are planted outdoors in March and that requires sowing their seeds in early winter.

Pansy, viola, snapdragon and dianthus also are cold hardy enough to be planted outdoors in March. Their seeds are sown in January along with those of wax begonia and oriental poppy, flowers that take months of indoor growing before they are large enough to survive in your outdoor garden.

January is one of the best times for pruning shrubbery. The ones to work on include evergreens and flowering shrubs such as glossy abelia, arborvitae, boxwood, butterfly bush, cherry laurel, cotoneaster, euonymus, juniper, nandina, photinia, privet, smoke tree, Japanese spirea and yew.

Burning bush or winged euonymus has great vigor whether you keep it clipped or let it grow naturally. Its mature size is eight to 10 feet tall and pruning may be more or less of a priority depending on where you plant it.