Don Davis: Gardeners focusing on yard, tomatoes in July

Gardeners have two priorities in July. One is to keep the yard looking good and the other is to enjoy the flavor of freshly-picked tomatoes.

Q. I could use some advice. First, I have a large iris bed that is totally invaded with wire grass. Pulling it up is tough and often pulls up the iris corms as well. Do you have any other suggestions for getting this weed out of the iris bed? Second, we have a bush that is getting too large for its location but has needles only on the ends of its branches so pruning it seems unlikely to work. Can this be accomplished? How and when? — S.M., Lynchburg

A. Your photo shows a bed of iris choked by wiregrass. The best approach is to dig up the irises you want to keep, physically remove the wiregrass from them and replant the irises in a weed-free area. Your bush is a miniature evergreen tree called dwarf Alberta spruce and its photo shows an attractive and valuable mature specimen. You are correct about the pruning. Cutting into the zone of bare branches beneath the exterior mass of needles would be harmful. Perhaps it is time to transplant the spruce to a different area and replace it with something else.

Q. My lot is approximately two acres, about a quarter of which is in lawn. The rest is forest with hollies, rhododendrons, azaleas and other acid-loving plants bordering the grassed areas. I have applied lime to the grass but it is obvious that it is migrating onto the areas where the shrubs grow because they are not doing well. After a couple of seasons of liming the grass, two large Burford hollies on the edge of the yard started to decline. I then applied acid tree spikes around the hollies and a year later they are clearly recovering. The question is how do I deal with their conflicting needs? — J.E., Altavista

A. Testing the shrubs’ soil for pH is the way to proceed. If it is above 5.5, you can sprinkle sulfur over the root zone to make the soil more acidic. Mulching the shrubs with pine straw will help maintain acidic soil conditions while also conserving soil moisture.

Q. We have some poor-looking tomato plants and hope you can identify the problem. It started with four plants that were in the same bunch but it has now spread to another group. Is there anything we can do or will the tomatoes mature even with the withering vines? Our garden spot is the corner of a former hay field, new for gardening this year. Photos are attached. — K.T., Spring Mill

A. Your plants have a physiological disorder called leaf roll (leaf curl). It can be caused by high temperatures, dry soil, prolonged periods of wet soil, deep cultivation and possibly, tobacco mosaic virus. The tomatoes will mature but there is a good chance the lack of leaf cover will lead to sunscald.